Newforma Welcomes Brett Adamczyk as Chief Operating Officer and Names Slater Latour Chief Marketing and Product Officer

MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newforma, the leading provider of Project Information Management (PIM) software for architects, engineers, contractors, and owners (AECO) worldwide, announces that Brett Adamczyk has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.

As COO, Brett is responsible for directing Newforma's Services, Support, Financial, and Operations organizations. Prior to joining Newforma, Brett served in multiple leadership and executive roles and most recently served as Vice President of Finance and Strategy for COX Media Group, an Apollo Global Management portfolio company.

"I'm excited to join an experienced team that is a leader and pioneer in the AECO industry," explains Brett. "I look forward to helping Newforma expand its footprint in the AECO and PIM software markets while working with our existing clients to maximize the value the Newforma suite of products and services provides."

Newforma is also announcing the promotion of Slater Latour to Chief Marketing and Product Officer. In June 2020, Slater joined Newforma's senior leadership team as the Vice President, Strategy and Operations. In his role, Slater will lead Newforma's marketing, product management, and development teams to focus on advancing Newforma's presence in the AECO industry.

"As we look forward to our journey over the next five years, Brett's experience in private equity, business development, and finance will aid us with Newforma's strategic growth initiatives." said Brock Philp, CEO of Newforma. "At the same time, we are proud that we will continue to benefit from Slater's experience in his new role."

About Newforma

Newforma's industry-leading Project Information Management (PIM) software streamlines communication, manages files and simplifies construction administration for architects, engineers, contractors, and owners. Our software will reduce the amount of time spent on administrative tasks, streamline project workflows and power real-time collaboration for project teams. Newforma software has more than 122,000 users in more than 1,200 firms. For more information, visit www.newforma.com.

