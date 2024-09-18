Newforma celebrates 20 years at the forefront of AECO information management and collaboration technology at Newforma World 2024 in Orlando Sept. 30 - Oct. 3

BOSTON , Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pioneer in information management and collaboration software since 2004, Newforma will celebrate its 20th anniversary at this year's Newforma World, scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 3 in Orlando, Florida. Acclaimed futurist and innovation strategist Nikki Greenberg will serve as keynote speaker.

"We're taking this opportunity to highlight our accomplishments over the past two remarkable decades and to assert our position as leaders and innovators for the future," said Newforma CEO Brock Philp.

Some key milestones Newforma is celebrating include:

More than 16.3 million projects connected through Newforma platforms, with an average of over 3 million new projects added each year.

Over 4.4 million users connected via Newforma, with an average increase of more than 800,000 new users annually.

"These impressive figures demonstrate Newforma's long-standing presence at the forefront of our field," Philp said. "As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, Newforma is not only reflecting on our past achievements but also boldly charting the course for the future of information management. We are focused on our clients' evolving needs and are innovating to support the exponential growth of information in our industry. Newforma remains at the leading edge, driving productivity for AECO professionals worldwide for decades to come."

Industry leaders and professionals will converge at Newforma World for two days of workshops and two days of general admission sessions and enriching experiences. Participants can discover new ways to use Newforma software, dive deep into industry trends, forge valuable connections with peers and share insights with thought leaders.

Nikki Greenberg helps leaders reimagine their businesses to bring them into alignment with the increasingly digitized way that people live, work and communicate today. She has held leadership positions with Fortune 500s and is the founder and global ambassador of Women in PropTech.

For more information or to register for Newforma World, visit https://www.newformaworld.com/.

About Newforma

Newforma is a leader in Information Management for the architecture, engineering, construction, and owner (AECO) industry. For 20 years, we have empowered professionals to enhance productivity and efficiency by connecting them to vital project information across more than 16.3 million projects globally. Our innovative solutions—available both on-premise and cloud-hosted—facilitate knowledge transfer and ensure clarity, enabling effective collaboration, quality assurance, and improved productivity and profitability. Trusted by 4 million users and 1,500 customers, Newforma provides a comprehensive project record at your fingertips, saving you time and eliminating the headaches of searching for critical information. Discover how your firm can achieve more with Newforma at Newforma.com.

