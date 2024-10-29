Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Environment and Climate Change Advances EverWind Burin Peninsula Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Project

EverWind Advances Green Fuels Project to Environmental Impact Statement, Aiming to Deliver Significant Economic and Environmental Benefits for Newfoundland and Labrador

BURIN PENINSULA, NL, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - EverWind is pleased to announce that on October 25th, 2024, Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Environment and Climate Change issued a letter to EverWind Fuels on its recently filed Environmental Assessment Registration, advancing the project to the next stage. The letter stipulates the requirement for an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to be conducted by EverWind, a step EverWind had recommended in its Environmental Assessment Registration. This decision aligns with the work EverWind will conduct to ensure the highest environmental and community stewardship standards are adhered to throughout the project. EverWind's EIS will address specific environmental, social and economic impacts that may result from the project and where necessary propose mitigation measures to address them. The full scope of the EIS will cover a wide range of topics and include comprehensive studies on the following:

Project scope.



Greenhouse gas emissions.



Waste management plans.



Erosion and sediment control measures.



Effluent streams and outfall locations.



Noise, shadow flicker and solar glare.



Location of the project and project components.



Flora and Fauna studies.



Occupational information.



Potential impacts on provincial roads and bridges.

While EverWind undertakes the EIS, critical wind data collection and analysis remains underway, in collaboration with wind turbine OEMs, aiming to design a turbine suitable for the strength of Newfoundland's wind regime. As this analysis progresses, EverWind will develop a layout for the Lower Burin Peninsula wind project site and develop a solution to ensure that the project does not require significant interconnection to the Newfoundland and Labrador grid.

Additionally, EverWind has been progressing work with the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology and the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture on the reduction of our Crown Land reservation area. Together, we are striving to minimize the reservation of unnecessary land by over half of what was awarded to reflect the project's need accurately, and we continue to prioritize alignment with the communities and the recreational and conservation values of the residents of Burin Peninsula.

As part of the EA registration, EverWind remains committed to continued engagement with communities across the Burin Peninsula, having already completed over 50 information sessions since 2022. In addition, EverWind is dedicated to ongoing collaboration with Indigenous communities and organizations by engaging in thorough consultation and providing a comprehensive partnership throughout project development.

EverWind's regional office is located at 215-217 Ville Marie Drive in Marystown. Community members are encouraged to visit, share insights, and learn more about the Project. The office is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM and on Fridays by appointment only. For information on the project, as submitted in our Environmental Assessment Registration, please visit the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Environment and Climate Change website or follow the link here: Burin Peninsula Green Fuels Project EARD

Quotes

"We are dedicated to working hand in hand with residents of the Burin Peninsula and every level of government to see this project take shape with environmental stewardship at the forefront. This project will result in direct economic benefits and jobs for Newfoundlanders, Labradorians, and their communities. It will position Newfoundland and Labrador as a leader in the green fuels industry for Canada and the world." Trent Vichie, Founder and CEO EverWind Fuels.

"This project represents an incredible opportunity for the residents of the Burin Peninsula. We have an industrial history that stretches back generations. This project will build on our legacy and can make us the leader that Newfoundland needs to be in the green energy and green fuels industry." Harold Murphy, Mayor of Parker's Cove and Vice Chair Burin Peninsula Energy Board.

About EverWind

EverWind is North America's leading independent green hydrogen developer, currently developing of a pipeline of 15GW of renewables across Atlantic Canada, and the first in North America to complete FEED engineering for a large-scale green hydrogen production facility. EverWind is developing one of the world's largest green fuels projects on the Burin Peninsula in Newfoundland & Labrador. This project will be critical in delivering the scale and competitive wind resource required to support the green energy transition ambitions of some of the largest industrial companies in the world. EverWind has collected over 18 months of environmental data and is executing the largest wind measurement campaign in the Province. EverWind continues to engage with communities and stakeholders on the Burin Peninsula and work closely with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador to ensure the economic, social and environmental prosperity of the region for generations to come.

EverWind is also concurrently developing a sister green fuels project at Point Tupper in Nova Scotia. The Point Tupper Project received the first Environmental Approval in North America for a large-scale green hydrogen project, and is significantly advanced in design, engineering, and development for the first phase of both its green energy generation projects and the production facility which will convert this energy into green hydrogen and green ammonia. EverWind owns and operates the Point Tupper Transshipment Terminal, which is the deepest ice-free berth on the East Coast of North America, with world class access to rail, roads, and pipelines. Our safety-first culture, evidenced through 19 years without a lost time injury, reflects a highly skilled and extensively certified workforce.

EverWind is led by Trent Vichie, a co-founder of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, and a former Blackstone Partner. EverWind's development team consists of over 20 members who have previously held senior positions at various infrastructure, private equity, renewable power, engineering, and utility companies. EverWind is supported by a local team of Newfoundland & Labrador based partners including Strum Consulting, ICI Innovations, Caron Hawco Group, Angler Solutions, Eunoia Consulting, McInnes Cooper, Robot Interactive and Edwards & Associates.

SOURCE EverWind Fuels