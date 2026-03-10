Newgen Hosts High-Impact Executive Roundtable in Guyana to Shape the Future of AI-first Decision Intelligence

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of an AI-first unified digital transformation platform, successfully hosted an exclusive Executive Roundtable on 'The AI Decisioning Layer for Scaling Speed and Trust' at the Marriott, Georgetown, bringing together some of Guyana's most influential banking and insurance leaders. The closed-door, peer-led forum brought together the country's leading CXO-level executives for a focused conversation on how AI-first decision intelligence can transform financial services amid a rapidly evolving market landscape.

Newgen Hosted Executive Roundtable in Guyana

With growing customer expectations and regulatory frameworks, financial institutions across Guyana are looking to deliver instant onboarding, faster credit decisions, seamless policy servicing, and fully traceable, regulator-ready processes. Discussions focused on unifying Content Intelligence, Communication Intelligence, and Data Intelligence to create a single decisioning layer that drives accuracy, transparency, and speed. The roundtable explored how these imperatives can be met by embedding intelligence into the core pillars of customer journeys.

Participants also reflected on challenges unique to the region, including the need for faster credit turnaround, improved portfolio visibility, reduced risk leakage, and stronger customer trust. Aligned with the Government's strategic vision for a 'Digital Guyana,' the discussion also highlighted the growing mandate for commercial banks to expand financial inclusion by offering online account opening, digital loan origination, and seamless electronic payments. The recent foundational completion of the National Payments System (NPS) was recognized as a major milestone in advancing the country's digital financial ecosystem, promoting wider adoption of digital payment platforms and financial technology. Speakers emphasized the growing responsibility of financial institutional leaders to champion secure, future-ready digital frameworks that keep their organizations relevant, competitive, and resilient as Guyana advances toward a modern, inclusive economy.

Randir Ramkissoon and Shawn Gurcharran from Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI), shared frontline perspectives on digital transformation challenges and opportunities within Guyana's banking sector.

Expressing his views on the significance of the event, Manish Kumar Dugar, Newgen's Head of Strategic Accounts in the region, stated, "AI-first decision intelligence isn't just an aspiration, it's a strategic imperative. Today's financial leaders are navigating rising customer expectations and complex regulatory landscapes; at this roundtable, we collectively examined how smarter decisioning can drive speed, control, and trust simultaneously."

Newgen reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Guyana's financial ecosystem through continued engagement, capacity-building, and future curated leadership forums focused on accelerating AI-powered transformation across the region. The session concluded with lunch and networking over drinks, fostering deeper industry collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

