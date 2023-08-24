Newgen Software Expands Foothold in the Middle East with a New Office in Riyadh (KSA)

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low-code digital transformation platforms, announced that it has recently established a new office in Riyadh (KSA) to expand its presence in the Middle East. This new regional office is an addition to the company's existing Dubai (UAE) subsidiary.

"Our primary focus is on emerging markets, which offer several opportunities for our business to grow, and we are keen on strengthening our digital presence in these markets," said Virender Jeet, CEO of Newgen Software.

"Saudi is a key area that has great potential for Newgen. Our aim is to promote the best of local talent and contribute to the growth story of the economy," said Vivek Bhatnagar, Vice President, Sales (EMEA).

Newgen is now present across 74 countries and has built applications for 17 different verticals on its platform. Newgen is present through its subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, UAE, and KSA. With a revenue of $ 121 million in FY'23, the company has been a preferred partner for some of the world's leading banks, insurance companies, healthcare organizations, government, telecom companies, and shared service centers.

Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. NewgenONE powers end-to-end automation at an enterprise scale as it comes armed with a native low code approach across the board – processes, content, communication, or even AI. It embeds content in applications, enabling real-time access to all information across the enterprise, no matter how distributed. With NewgenONE, you can close real-time transactions by intelligently processing incoming documents and information, further boosted by AI-driven automated routing and business rules.

About Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, communication management, and AI/ML capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

For more details, visit https://newgensoft.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Runki Goswami

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106118/Newgen_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.