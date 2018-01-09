Newk's Eatery Becomes Latest National Brand to Join Dinova Marketplace

Award-winning Newk's Eatery offers grilled and tossed salads, grilled and toasted sandwiches, kettle-batch soups and handcrafted pizzas, each made with premium ingredients such as sushi-grade ahi tuna, tenderloin steak, Atlantic salmon, imported cheeses, scratch-made sauces and dressings, and fresh-brewed Rainforest Alliance Certified iced teas. The brand is often heralded for its something-for-everyone culinary-driven menu, elevated fast casual experience, and selection of indulgent 12-layer cakes, baked fresh in Newk's very own bakery.

"Dinova enables Newk's Eatery to grow its relationship with expense account diners, which is especially important in a traffic-challenged environment," said Stewart Slocum, CMO of the 120-restaurant Newk's Eatery brand. "Partnership with Dinova grows not only dine-in traffic with business diners but also catering, to go, gift card and gifting business lines."

"What a great kick-off to 2018 with the addition of Newk's Eatery to the Dinova marketplace," said Vic Macchio, CEO and founder of Dinova. "Whether you're on the go, catering or eating in, our marketplace has the perfect restaurant option for business diners across the nation."

With the start of the new year, Dinova continues to add increasingly diverse restaurant concepts to its more than 14,000 locations nationwide. The addition of Newk's Eatery and its 120 locations is just one indicator of the substantial growth Dinova will achieve in 2018.

Dinova (www.dinova.com) is the only company providing an innovative, proprietary marketplace exclusively focused on connecting expense account diners to quality restaurants nationwide. Dinova influences more than $6 billion annually in business meals and entertainment expenses. Participating companies range from millions of small to medium sized businesses to hundreds of Fortune 500 enterprises, and its 14,000+ restaurant network includes local independents as well as national full-service and limited-service restaurant brands, encompassing all price levels and cuisines.

