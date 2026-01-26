Newk's Eatery Caps 2025 with 10 Franchise Deals, Five New Locations and Key Leadership Hire

CEO Frank Paci highlights strategic media investment, loyalty growth, operational upgrades and the return of CDO Chris Cheek as catalysts for Newk's next phase of growth.

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newk's Eatery , the 97-unit fast-casual restaurant chain known for its fresh sandwiches, soups, salads and pizzas, is closing out 2025 with strong momentum, surpassing its development goals by signing 10 new franchise deals and adding five new locations. The year's growth included expansion into new formats and markets the brand enters 2026 positioned for continued expansion.

"2025 was a successful year as we achieved our development targets in openings and development commitments," said CEO Frank Paci .

Newk's also welcomed back former executive Chris Cheek as Chief Development Officer. With his deep knowledge of the brand and franchise system, Cheek is driving new franchise interest and supporting growth initiatives for 2026.

Among the five openings was a college campus location at the University of Georgia, introducing Newk's to a new generation of guests and expanding the brand's reach into high-traffic, nontraditional venues. In addition, the brand opened locations in 4 new markets, Pascagoula, MS, Statesboro, GA, Mandeville, LA and Wichita, KS. The brand also saw strong confidence from existing franchisees, with several multi-unit operators acquiring existing Newk's restaurants.

During the year, Newk's strategically reallocated a portion of its marketing spend from digital-only channels to television, including broadcast, Amazon and connected TV, driving stronger brand performance in the second half of 2025. Off-premise sales also increased, with catering up approximately 1% and delivery rising more than 2%. In July, Newk's launched its new "Pick Three" mix-and-match offer, giving guests greater variety and value. Together, these initiatives contributed to a significant increase in new loyalty members.

In parallel, Newk's invested in operational enhancements, rolling out a new cloud-based POS system and a customer feedback platform across the system to improve efficiency and guest experience. Reflecting this momentum, Newk's was listed at No. 25 on the annual Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers list.

"2025 was about continued growth, innovation and supporting franchisees while maintaining the quality our guests expect," Paci said. "We're excited for 2026 and the opportunities it brings for our brand, our franchisees and our guests. We've held multiple discovery days and prospective franchise meetings in the second half of the year. And we feel good about exceeding our 2025 new restaurant openings with a target of 15 or more signed commitments."

About Newk's Eatery:

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk's Eatery is a fast-casual restaurant brand known for its signature hospitality and scratch-made meals. With nearly 100 locations across 13 states, Newk's offers a diverse menu of hand-crafted salads, sandwiches, soups and pizzas — all made in-house with fresh, premium ingredients and without the use of fryers or microwaves. Guests can also enjoy convenient grab-and-go options and mobile ordering through the Newk's app, available on Google Play and the App Store, for curbside, in-store pickup or delivery.

Newk's has earned national recognition from Nation's Restaurant News, Restaurant Business and Entrepreneur, and continues to be celebrated for food quality and guest loyalty. To learn more, visit Newks.com, join the Newk's Rewards program, or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X. For franchise opportunities, visit franchise.newks.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Newk's