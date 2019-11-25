Newly Amplified Gamechanger Oasis Of The Seas Now Sailing From Miami

MIAMI, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean International's iconic Oasis of the Seas, the ship that revolutionized the cruise industry, has made a splash in its return to South Florida with a $165 million new look. The original gamechanger debuts a thrilling combination of new Royal Caribbean experiences, including the cruise line's first barbecue restaurant, Portside BBQ; and guest favorites, from the tallest slide at sea–the Ultimate Abyss–to popular live music venue Music Hall, and a reimagined, Caribbean pool deck. Oasis is now sailing 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Miami before heading to the Big Apple in May 2020, where it will become the first of its kind and the largest cruise ship to sail from the area.

Royal Caribbean International’s iconic Oasis of the Seas, the ship that revolutionized the cruise industry, has made a splash in its return to South Florida with a $165 million new look. The original gamechanger debuts a thrilling combination of new experiences, including the cruise line’s first barbecue restaurant, Portside BBQ; and guest favorites, from the tallest slide at sea–the Ultimate Abyss–to popular live music venue Music Hall, and a reimagined, Caribbean pool deck. The newly amplified Oasis of the Seas debuts Royal Caribbean’s first-ever barbecue restaurant, Portside BBQ. The meat-packed menu features authentic barbecue favorites inspired by the best-in-class styles across the United States. The all-new Oasis of the Seas brings the heart-pumping addition of the Ultimate Abyss, a 10-story test of courage and the tallest slide at sea.

"To see a 63-day, $165 million effort come to life on a ship as iconic as Oasis of the Seas is remarkable," said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "Our guests–new and fans alike–are in for an Oasis that takes family vacations to the next level. With exciting, new adventures and signature experiences, this ship is every bit as original as the day she debuted 10 years ago, almost to the day."

Top Deck Thrills

The Ultimate Abyss – A 10-story test of courage and the tallest slide at sea that twists and turns for the optimal thrill factor.

– A 10-story test of courage and the tallest slide at sea that twists and turns for the optimal thrill factor. The Perfect Storm – The action-packed trio of multistory waterslides known as Typhoon, Cyclone and Supercell punch up the level of excitement on the pool deck.

– The action-packed trio of multistory waterslides known as Typhoon, Cyclone and Supercell punch up the level of excitement on the pool deck. A reimagined, Caribbean pool deck – With Splashaway Bay kids aquapark, signature poolside bar The Lime & Coconut, hammocks, casitas, in-pool loungers and live music, days and nights at sea take on a whole new meaning.

Palate Pleasing Dining

Portside BBQ – Royal Caribbean's very first barbecue restaurant serves up an authentic, meat-packed menu inspired by the best-in-class barbecue across the United States .

– Royal Caribbean's very first barbecue restaurant serves up an authentic, meat-packed menu inspired by the best-in-class barbecue across . Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade – With 80 big-screen TVs, tabletop games, arcade classics, an Owner's Box VIP area, bar fare and ice-cold brews, Playmakers is where everyone in the family can enjoy themselves.

– With 80 big-screen TVs, tabletop games, arcade classics, an Owner's Box VIP area, bar fare and ice-cold brews, Playmakers is where everyone in the family can enjoy themselves. Bionic Bar by Makr Shakr – A dynamic duo of robotic bartenders mans this guest-favorite venue.

– A dynamic duo of robotic bartenders mans this guest-favorite venue. El Loco Fresh – Offering Mexican street fare to go, the casual spot's menu includes made-to-order tacos, burritos, quesadillas, mini salads and more.

– Offering Mexican street fare to go, the casual spot's menu includes made-to-order tacos, burritos, quesadillas, mini salads and more. Sugar Beach – With more than 220 types of candy and a new walkup ice cream window, this is the sweetest spot on board.

Show-stopping Entertainment & Hot Spots

Aqua80 – In the unparalleled AquaTheater, Oasis debuts a brand-new aqua show that sets jaw-dropping feats, high dives and acrobatics to iconic tunes from the 80s. Guests will take a spin back to a totally radical decade brought to life by extreme athletes and divers.

In the unparalleled AquaTheater, debuts a brand-new aqua show that sets jaw-dropping feats, high dives and acrobatics to iconic tunes from the 80s. Guests will take a spin back to a totally radical decade brought to life by extreme athletes and divers. One Sky – A new, full-scale production takes center stage in the Royal Theater. This Royal Caribbean original guides travelers through a journey of discovery with music and choreography that explores human connections.

A new, full-scale production takes center stage in the Royal Theater. This Royal Caribbean original guides travelers through a journey of discovery with music and choreography that explores human connections. Spotlight Karaoke – The dedicated karaoke spot where budding singers can rock out to their favorite tunes at the venue's main stage or in one of two private rooms .

– The dedicated karaoke spot where budding singers can rock out to their favorite tunes at the venue's main stage or in one of two private rooms Music Hall – The live music venue makes its Oasis Class debut with a roster of live cover bands, an expansive dance floor, a pool table and intimate lounge seating across two levels.

Family Adventures Await

All-new Adventure Ocean – Featuring interactive, personalized and immersive experiences, the award-winning program's major makeover encourages young guests to choose their own adventures across an entirely new layout.

– Featuring interactive, personalized and immersive experiences, the award-winning program's major makeover encourages young guests to choose their own adventures across an entirely new layout. Social298 – A 360-degree transformation debuts a new, maxed-out teens lounge with gaming consoles, music, movies, places to hang out and a new outdoor deck known as The Patio.

– A 360-degree transformation debuts a new, maxed-out teens lounge with gaming consoles, music, movies, places to hang out and a new outdoor deck known as The Patio. Glow-in-the-dark laser tag – In Clash for the Crystal City, two teams on the brink of extinction– the Yetis and Snowshifters–go head to head to take control of the mythical ice city.

– In Clash for the Crystal City, two teams on the brink of extinction– the Yetis and Snowshifters–go head to head to take control of the mythical ice city. Royal Escape Room – Mission Control: Apollo 18 – Guests walk into a replica of the original Apollo Mission Control Room, take their stations, and must maneuver a series of mind-bending puzzles to successfully launch Apollo 18.

The newly amplified Oasis also sets sail with the Royal Caribbean International mobile app. Guests can now check in for their cruise vacation from their phone, and once on board, enjoy a lineup of capabilities. With the easy-to-use digital stateroom key and in-app TV remote features, the ability to explore and plan activities for each day, and make dining, shore excursion and show reservations, travelers can seamlessly transition into vacation mode.

Oasis is the first of the cruise line's renowned Oasis Class–the world's largest cruise ships–to be modernized as part of the Royal Amplified fleet modernization effort. An investment of more than $1 billion, across 10 ships in four years, the program touches every facet of the guest experience on board.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 16 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

SOURCE Royal Caribbean International

Related Links

http://www.royalcaribbean.com

