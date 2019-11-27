Newly Constructed Northwest Arkansas Industrial Office Property Acquired by NAS Investment Solutions. National Asset Services Assumes Asset and Property Management.

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS), a national sponsor of high-quality real estate investment properties, has acquired a newly constructed 27,465 square-foot industrial office building occupied by BNSF Logistics. Located at 2708 S 48th Street in Springdale, the building, which is adjacent to BNSF's existing 30,339 square foot facility, recently constructed in 2015, completes the second phase of a property expansion that serves as the company's US Headquarters.

Assuming responsibilities for asset management and property management for the newly acquired property is National Asset Services, (NAS) one of the Nation's leading commercial real estate companies. NAS currently manages the Phase I building and will assume management responsibilities for the newly created "corporate campus."

The acquisition process was contingent upon completion of construction and full tenant occupancy of the new, Phase II Building. NAS executives worked with Don Stroope, IT Projects & Facilities Manager, who was responsible for coordinating the construction and tenant move-in, which were both completed on time.

"From day one we had strong interest from astute investment clients who were identifying quality real estate as a viable alternative to investments, subject to stock market fluctuations," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS Investment Solutions and National Asset Services. "There is a strong demand for quality real estate in high growth areas such as Northwest Arkansas. We are extremely proud to be a part of the vibrant NWA real estate market."

In addition to the two-building "corporate campus" location in Springdale, NAS is the property and asset manager for another Northwest Arkansas property; a 30,829 square-foot, Class-A office building in Bentonville, Arkansas that is occupied by one of the Nation's leading consumer packaged goods companies.

About National Asset Services (NAS)

Since 2008, NAS has served 2,495 investment clients and has established an impressive track record for investment property management. The track record includes generating over $535 million in cash distributions to property investors and managing a commercial real estate portfolio of 164 diverse commercial properties, comprised of 24.2 million square feet, in 29 states. The overall value of NAS' managed portfolio in the company's 11-year history, totals $3.28 billion.

NAS manages a wide range of diverse commercial real estate: Office, medical office, multifamily, retail, student housing, assisted living and industrial flex properties. The company manages solely owned and multi-owner properties. NAS offers a wide range of asset management capabilities. They include: Property management; project management; lease administration; acquisition and disposition services; real estate strategy analysis; long-range business objectives; monitoring changing market conditions; investor relations; real estate and investor accounting; loan modification and workout solutions; exit and hold strategies; leasing & marketing; tenant retention plans; research studies; site selections; feasibility studies; insurance risk management; capital improvement planning and tracking; property tax appeal services and cost segregation services.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, NAS operates regional offices in Orlando, FL and Austin, Texas.

About NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS)

NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services' vast experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry.

For more information about National Asset Services and NAS Investment Solutions, visit nasassets.com or nasinvestmentsolutions.com

