Newly Launched Jewelry House Laurea Offers Online Extravagance In Form Of Wearable Investments In 24k

Driven by honest integrity and transparent pricing founded by Deryk Rhodes and Nicholas Whiteley , who have extensive experience in the investment sector, each piece is bought, sold and traded by the gram. Laurea operates as a store of value, allowing clients the ability to monetize assets and shift their investments as taste in style changes in real-time.

"Our clients are able to transform their investments into exclusive fine crafted 24k gold assets that not only are striking in design, but unique in providing growth and security for their future," said Rhodes and Whiteley in a joint statement.

Laurea only sells the most radiant 24K gold which is never combined with another metal. The embodiment of authenticity, the products from Laurea capture each piece as nature created it, pure, consisting of only one, natural ingredient, gold.

"Our clients are able to invest and showcase the beauty of their gold in assets that are wearable, timeless, and luxurious. Our motto is enjoy it, don't store it. We cater to a market of discerning clientele who want value in everything they do. The days of overpaying for throwaway goods are numbered," Rhodes and Whiteley added.

For more information on Laurea, please visit their official website at www.maisonlaurea.com and follow them @ maisonlaurea and @ maison_laurea .

ABOUT LAUREA

Making your jewelry part of your investment portfolio, you pay by the gram for a hard asset forged into wearable liquid luxury. With our portfolio pricing, the price is linked to the real-time price of gold: the more grams you purchase, the less you pay for each additional gram.

Liquid and tradeable pieces allow for tracking within your portfolio; build your wealth as you build your collection. Nothing is more luxurious than pure gold.

Media Contact: Dilara Tuncer (941) 549-3571 [email protected]

SOURCE Laurea

Related Links

https://maisonlaurea.com

