Newly Named Petco Love Invests in Lifesaving Work of Rescued Pets Movement

HOUSTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescued Pets Movement (RPM), the largest homeless animal rehabilitation and transport 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the United States, announced today a $95,000 grant investment from the newly named, Petco Love, to support their lifesaving work for the rescue, rehabilitation, and transport of animals from shelters and street rescues from the Greater Houston Metropolitan area.

Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they have empowered organizations with nearly $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts such as RPM's transport program. They have also helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like our rescue partners, nationwide.

"Today Petco Love announces an investment in Rescued Pets Movement and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized," said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. "Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us."

"We are thrilled to receive this lifesaving grant from Petco Love!" said Cindy Perini, Co-Founder and President of Rescued Pets Movement. "It is truly an honor to work with Petco Love—their grant investment will help us save the lives of over 1,000 more animals in need in Houston and 18 smaller shelters across the Greater Houston Metropolitan area. Petco Love's past grants have had a profoundly positive impact on the homeless animal overpopulation problem in Houston. They have helped fund our boarding facility which is critical in providing a safe place for pets in need and helped fund our cat/kitten program, which now accounts for almost half of the animals we save. By working together, Petco Love and RPM are part of the solution of saving thousands of animals in need each year in the Greater Houston Metropolitan area. We encourage everyone to shop at Petco for all their pet needs and donate to Petco Love at checkout, which make grants to RPM possible -- donations raised in Petco stores (averaging around $2 per person) make BIG things happen for animals."

Rescued Pets Movement provides a second chance for thousands of dogs and cats through rescue, rehabilitation, and transport to loving homes in communities throughout the United States that have a demand for adoptable pets. In the first three months of 2021, RPM saved 2,177 homeless dogs and cats from the City of Houston Animal Shelter (BARC) of which over 51% of those animals were originally listed as unadoptable due to a medical conditions or behavior issues. Since 2013, RPM has saved the lives of almost 60,000 homeless companion animals.

For more information about Rescued Pets Movement, visit www.RescuedPetsMovement.org, and click here to learn more about Petco Love.

About Rescued Pets Movement

Rescued Pets Movement Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides a second chance for thousands of homeless dogs and cats through rescue, rehabilitation, and transport to forever homes in communities throughout the United States that have a demand for adoptable pets. Since September 2013, RPM has saved the lives of almost 60,000 homeless animals. RPM partners with reputable rescue groups across the Country in areas where there is a need for adoptable pets and transports the animals to these organizations using its own vans and drivers. Once rescued from the shelter, these pets are given veterinary care and are then temporarily placed in foster homes or RPM's boarding facility until they are ready for transport to their forever homes.

About Petco Love (Formerly Petco Foundation)

Petco Love is a nonprofit changing lives by making communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we have empowered animal welfare organizations by investing nearly $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We have helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Today, our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Join us. Visit petcolove.org to be part of the lifesaving work we're leading every day.

