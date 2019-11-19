Newly Opened Cambria Hotel In Downtown Houston Welcomes Pro-Football Player D.J. Reader From The Houston Texans For Special VIP Event

During the "Capture the Moon" event, Reader and other attendees were guided by a local artist to create their own space-themed painting, a nod to Houston's pioneering history and the hotel's own astronaut-inspired artwork. Attendees were also treated to many of the little luxuries hotel guests can take advantage of, such as locally-inspired small bites and stunning views of the Houston skyline, while unwinding over a selection of local craft beers curated by Cambria's certified cicerone.

"We're so thrilled to welcome guests and locals alike to experience this one-of-a-kind hotel and all that the Cambria Hotel Houston Downtown Convention Center has to offer," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "It's especially exciting to have D.J. join us for such a fun event that pays homage to Houston's vibrant art scene and showcases this Cambria's stylish design, which includes various nods to NASA's influence and the state's storied cowboy culture."

Inspiration for the 21-story, 226-room hotel — an adaptive reuse of the iconic Great Southwest Building, originally known as the Petroleum Building — was drawn from Houston's rich culture. The Cambria Houston Downtown Convention Center features several upscale amenities that appeal to modern guests, including:

Mayan-inspired Art Deco details, including stone carvings from the original 1920s building

Custom artwork highlighting the city's oil industry roots

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding

Onsite dining featuring freshly made food, local craft beer on tap, wine, specialty cocktails and small bites

Multi-function meeting and event space with sweeping views of the city

The Cambria Hotel Houston Downtown Convention Center joins several other Cambria hotels already in the Lone Star State. The upscale hotel brand is also located in popular U.S. cities including Boston; Chicago; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tennessee; New York; Phoenix; and Washington D.C., and is on pace for a record-breaking openings year in 2019.

About Cambria® Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 125 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with nearly 50 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 575,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited-service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

