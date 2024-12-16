Newly Opened FNB Financial Center Certified LEED Gold

New FNB Headquarters a Cornerstone For One Of the Largest, Most Socially Responsible Development Projects in the U.S.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FNB Financial Center, the new Pittsburgh-based corporate headquarters for F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), was recently certified LEED Gold by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC).

LEED, the world's most widely used green building rating system, provides a framework for energy-efficient, sustainable design, construction and operations. Projects achieve certification by following prerequisites and earning credits related to green building, with the aim to protect resources and enhance individual human health and community quality of life, among other goals.

The majority of FNB's Pittsburgh-based corporate employees moved to the new building in late November. Consolidating several offices, subsidiaries and support departments under one roof creates opportunities for continued efficiency, collaboration and productivity improvements. Further amenities aimed at employee wellness and convenience include a fitness center, tenant-only terrace, floor-to-ceiling windows for substantial natural light, on-site FNB branch, grab-and-go café and retail space.

FNB's move marked another milestone in its commitment to Pittsburgh's Lower Hill District neighborhood, a long-underserved area that is now home to one of the largest, most socially responsible urban development projects in the country. FNB worked closely with the development team, which includes the Buccini Pollin Group and the Pittsburgh Penguins, to ensure that the construction of FNB Financial Center achieved its high goals for participation by minority- and women-owned businesses (30 percent and 15 percent, respectively). In addition to investing in funds that contribute equity to minority-owned firms, FNB also created a loan program to provide local contractors with the resources necessary to participate in the development.

"Having a positive impact on our employees and the Hill District community, while reducing our impact on the environment, was a strategic goal for our new headquarters, and the expertise of our partners made that goal a success," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "After years of planning, we are thrilled to have our team members filling the building and enjoying a workspace that further enhances our outstanding culture."

FNB Financial Center adds to FNB's companywide sustainability initiatives. Efficient HVAC and lighting systems have been installed at branches and offices throughout FNB's footprint, and multiple regional headquarters are in LEED-certified buildings, such as FNB's towers in Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Advantus Engineering, a women-owned firm based in the Pittsburgh region, led the green design effort for FNB Financial Center. Environmentally conscious building materials, state-of-the-art HVAC and air filtration systems, efficient lighting, easy access to public transportation and electric charging stations are among many features supporting the building's Gold certification, the second highest tier of the LEED system.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of $48 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation