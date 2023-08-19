Newly-opened Stash Dispensaries brings Fantastic Bargains on Cannabis Products to all Customers!

ORLAND HILLS, Ill., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time where everything seems to be getting more and more expensive, leading cannabis retailer Stash Dispensaries is doing its best to help ease the squeeze for its customers at their two new Illinois stores in Orland Hills and Peru.

There is 30% off select brands of premium cannabis products and accessories at Stash. And who doesn't love a BOGO? On selected brands, customers can buy a second product for just $0.01 when they purchase one at regular price.

PROMO FRENZY

"We've had a fantastic opening at Stash Dispensaries in Orland Hills and Peru, and an amazing welcome from the communities," Stash CEO Matt Longo said. "We want to thank our customers who, we hope, we will see again and again in the years to come. There's no better way for us to show our appreciation for their support than to offer the best value we possibly can, and that starts with offering these fantastic bargains, with something for everyone."

These offers are for a limited time only -- August 21 to September 16, 2023, and apply only while stocks last and subject to certain restrictions. For more details and specific product offers in store or at www.stashdispensaries.com.

Stash Dispensaries are located at:

9545 W 167th Street, Orland Hills, IL 60487, e: [email protected], t: (709) 428-2296; and

1320 38th Street, Peru, IL 61354, e: [email protected] or t: (815) 224-1137

About Stash Dispensaries

Stash Dispensaries is a leading adult-use cannabis retailer, providing a wide range of high-quality carefully curated products. A trusted name in the cannabis industry, Stash is known for its dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

