Newly Renovated DoubleTree by Hilton Opens at Greensboro Airport

COVINGTON, Ky., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels, a Covington, Kentucky-based hotel management company, proudly announced that the DoubleTree Hilton opened its doors at the Greensboro Airport to show off its newly renovated hotel. Formally the Holiday Inn, the rebranding will serve as the newest addition to the Hilton family of brands, and the Hilton Honors loyalty program. The hotel is owned by SMP Greensboro LLC which is a part of the Scale My Portfolio group which partners with retail investors to buy Commercial real estate assets such as hotels and Apartment communities around the country.

Opening Team at the Doubletree Greensboro Airport

The 196-room property underwent a complete renovation, including all guestrooms and guest corridors, the lobby, restaurants and bar, meeting room, and pre-function space. The property is within minutes of the Piedmont Triad International Airport, Big Tree Way Park, and Greensboro Coliseum. The hotel offers a shuttle service, large event space, and on-site dining.

"As the general manager of our newly opened hotel, I am thrilled to welcome guests to our area."Said Michael Ratcliff, general manager. "Positioned in the heart of Greensboro, this hotel has remarkable potential and will deliver travelers best in class service and genuine hospitality."

Upon arrival, guests are greeted with the signature Doubletree cookie, a warm welcome that sets the tone for a memorable stay. Modern amenities and exceptional service further enhance the guest experience. The hotel is located at 6426 Burnt Poplar Road, Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Commonwealth Hotels

Commonwealth Hotels was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full-service and select-service hotels. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

About Scale My Portfolio

Scale My Portfolio has been involved in over $400mm of Commercial Real Estate transactions across 16 properties over the past 10+ years. The company has over 650 investors who it partners with to invest in assets such as hotels and apartment communities and it offers investors above average returns for investing passively in these assets. Additional Information can be found at www.ScaleMyPortfolio.com

