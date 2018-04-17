Newly Smuggled Protection: Solo: A Star Wars Story Symmetry Series Cases Available Now

"You don't have to be scoundrel to protect your favorite co-pilot," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "Star Wars fans are getting ready to view the epic tale of their favorite smuggler, Han Solo, and now there's a Symmetry Series that proves their allegiance."

The Solo: A Star Wars Story collection is a tribute to the iconic character and his place in the Star Wars legacy. "Millennium Falcon" features the shiny Millennium Falcon graphic with "not a scratch on her," "Chewbacca" inspires Wookiee roars and "All or Nothing" displays symbols representative of a galaxy far, far away....

Symmetry Series is protective against bumps and drops with a slim and sleek form. The dual-density case slips easily in pockets while a raised beveled edge keeps the touchscreen tucked away from harm during drops.

These Solo: A Star Wars Story-themed cases are being added to a line-up of Star Wars Symmetry Series for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. Other cases feature characters from Star Wars: A New Hope to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, including BB-8, Ray on Ahch-To, a stormtrooper, Darth Vader and a "Resistance Red" Star Wars logo.

Solo: A Star Wars Story Symmetry Series collection cases are now available at otterbox.com for iPhone 8 and iPhone 7, $44.95; iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus, $54.95; iPhone X, $54.95; Galaxy S9, $44.95; and Galaxy S9+, $54.95. For more information, visit otterbox.com/starwars. OtterBox is the "Official Protective Case" of Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.2

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

1 Symmetry Series is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock. It also hasn't been tested to protect against blaster bolts, unfortunately that technology isn't currently available on Earth.

2 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection/Units Sold/Jan. 2014-June 2017

