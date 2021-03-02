Newman's Own® Announces Lineup of New Delicious Cauliflower Crust Thin and Crispy Pizzas

WESTPORT, Conn., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technomic, 43 percent of consumers enjoy pizza weekly, and 49 percent want more authentic offerings—specifically pizza made with nutritious, high-quality ingredients. Newman's Own, the company that makes great tasting, high-quality products and gives 100 percent of profits to charity, is elevating its lineup of quality food products to meet consumer demand by introducing a new line of delicious, nutrient-packed Cauliflower Crust Thin and Crispy Pizzas – available now in Cheese and Margherita varieties. For a mouthwatering meal that brings family and friends together, look no further than Newman's Own Pizzas.

The new Cauliflower Crust Thin and Crispy Pizzas offer 100% whole-milk mozzarella plus parmesan cheese for flavor and texture, pure olive oil, juicy tomatoes and real cauliflower baked into the crispy crust. Both varieties contain no added sugar, are certified gluten-free and are the ultimate option for those looking for great tasting pizza made with high-quality ingredients.

"At Newman's Own, we make sure all of our products live up to Paul Newman's two founding principles: creating great-tasting food and donating 100 percent of profits to charity," said Bruce Bruemmer, Vice President of Marketing for Newman's Own, Inc. "Our commitment to quality is a cornerstone of the Newman's Own brand, so we've worked hard to perfect the cauliflower crust to ensure we were providing consumers with a superior pizza that tastes so great, you wouldn't even know the crust is packed with cauliflower."

The new cauliflower crust pizzas are available at local supermarket or grocery stores for an MSRP of $7.29. For additional information and where to find Newman's Own pizzas near you, visit www.NewmansOwn.com.

Newman's Own, Inc., founded by Paul Newman in 1982, offers great tasting, high quality food and beverage products for people and pets. Products include salad dressings, pasta sauces, frozen pizza, salsa, refrigerated drinks, cookies, barbecue sauce, mayonnaise and snacks as well as dog food, cat food and pet treats. Newman's Own Foundation continues Paul Newman's commitment to use all royalties and profits that it receives from the sale of its food products for charitable purposes. Over $550 million has been given to thousands of charities since 1982. For more information, visit NewmansOwn.com.

