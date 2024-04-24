Newman's Own, Inc. Appoints Anne Laraway to its Board of Directors

WESTPORT, Conn., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newman's Own, Inc. – the food and beverage company that donates 100% of its profits to help kids who face adversity – announced the appointment of Anne Laraway to its board of directors.

Ms. Laraway is currently the CEO and "Mom in Chief" of Happy Family Organics, the largest organic baby food brand in the US and an original trailblazer in the category. She is an accomplished leader of consumer businesses with deep experience in both entrepreneurial environments and large CPG food companies like Unilever and General Mills.

"We are delighted to have Anne join the Newman's Own, Inc. Board of Directors," said Ellen Marram, board chair. "Her deep experience in driving growth in a variety of innovative, better-for-you consumer food businesses will be very helpful as we continue to build the Newman's Own business."

"It is an honor to join the Newman's Own, Inc. Board of Directors and be a part of such a meaningful organization that makes great food and helps transform the lives of children in so many ways through its unique giving model. I look forward to continuing to further the mission that Paul Newman originally set for the company," said Ms. Laraway.

Ms. Laraway serves on the Board of Directors for BabyNov USA. In the past, she served as the Board Chair for Metropolitan Lighthouse (now Nuasin Next Generation) Charter School in the Bronx. She received her BA from the University of St. Thomas and her MBA from Columbia Business School. Ms. Laraway currently lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota with her husband and three children.

About Newman's Own

Newman's Own, Inc., founded by Paul Newman in 1982, offers great tasting, high-quality food and beverage products for people and their pets. Its products include among others salad dressings, frozen pizza, cookies, pasta sauces, salsa, refrigerated drinks, and dog treats. Newman's Own, Inc. continues Paul Newman's founding commitment to "give it all away," with 100% of its profits going to the Newman's Own Foundation to help children who face adversity. To learn more please visit NewmansOwn.com.

