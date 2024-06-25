Newman's Own, Inc. Appoints Rob Master to its Board of Directors

WESTPORT, Conn., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newman's Own, Inc. – the food and beverage company that donates 100% of its profits to help kids who face adversity – announced the appointment of Rob Master to its board of directors.

Mr. Master is currently Global SVP Media and Communications at SharkNinja, a leading global product design and technology company committed to positively impacting people's lives in homes around the world. He is an accomplished leader of digital innovation and media for consumer businesses with deep experience both in large CPG food companies and in entrepreneurial environments.

"We are delighted to have Rob join the Newman's Own, Inc. Board of Directors," said Ellen Marram, board chair. "His deep experience in driving growth through digital innovation will be very helpful as we continue to build the Newman's Own business."

"I am honored to join the board of the company founded by Paul Newman that has had such an impact over so many decades. I look forward to supporting the management team in growing the business so that it can help transform the lives of even more children," said Mr. Master.

Mr. Master is currently an adjunct professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He received his BA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his MBA from the Olin Business School at Washington University.

About Newman's Own

Newman's Own, Inc., founded by Paul Newman in 1982, offers great tasting, high-quality food and beverage products for people and their pets. Its products include salad dressings, frozen pizza, pasta sauces, salsa, refrigerated drinks, cookies, popcorn, and olive oil as well as dog treats. Newman's Own, Inc. continues Paul Newman's founding commitment to "give it all away," with 100% of its profits going to the Newman's Own Foundation to help children who face adversity. To learn more please visit NewmansOwn.com.

SOURCE Newman's Own, Inc.