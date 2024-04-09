NEWMAN'S OWN®, INC. ELEVATES PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH NEW SOUTHWEST RANCH DRESSING, SOURDOUGH CRUST FROZEN PIZZAS, AND STONE-FIRED CRUST FROZEN PIZZAS

Newman's Own Southwest Ranch Dressing: Newman's Own is introducing new Southwest Ranch Dressing to its expansive line of versatile salad dressings. It's creamy, smoky and best of all, features a kick of spice. With no artificial flavors, no colors from an artificial source, and no MSG, Newman's Own Southwest Ranch dressing is a good choice that gives back -- perfect for salads and dips.

Newman's Own Sourdough Crust Frozen Pizzas: From thin crust to thick crust and variations in between, Newman's Own now has you covered! Newman's Own is unveiling a new line of thick crust, frozen Sourdough Pizzas made with premium ingredients and no artificial flavors. The elevated, classic flavors with a twist include Uncured Pepperoni & Ricotta, Meatball, and Five Cheese, baked in a brick oven for an airy yet crispy texture.

Newman's Own Stone-Fired Crust Frozen Pizzas: Looking to stock your freezer with authentic Italian pizza? Newman's Own has expanded its line of Stone-Fired Crust Pizzas imported from Italy with two new additions, including an Italian Salami and Roasted Garlic & Mushroom Pizza, made with no artificial preservatives. These new toppings, combined with a stone-fired crust, leave you with a frozen pizza that is light, airy and crispy.

"Newman's Own continues to raise the bar with unique and innovative products that are not only delicious, but also help make a difference for kids facing adversity," said Nicole Malcolm-Manyara, Chief Marketing Officer of Newman's Own. "We are excited to introduce a new line of frozen pizzas and expand our existing lines of frozen pizzas and salad dressing to include six great tasting new products with the same great mission."

As with all Newman's Own products, 100% of profits from the sale of these new products goes toward helping nourish and transform the lives of kids facing adversity.

Newman's Own continues to make an impact on helping kids and is adding five new grantee partner stories of impact in the Indigenous food justice space on the back of its packaging. Three of these stories can be found on three of the new products' packaging including, Stone-Fired Crust Italian Salami Pizza, Stone-Fired Crust Roasted Garlic & Mushroom Pizza and Sourdough Crust Meatball Pizza.

Newman's Own salad dressings and pizzas are available at retailers nationwide* for an SRP of $4.49 for dressings and $8.69 for pizzas. Use the store locator to find specific Newman's Own products in a store near you: https://newmansown.com/where-to-buy/.

* Newman's Own Southwest Ranch dressing is available at Walmart, Albertsons, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, The Giant Company, Giant Foods, Food Lion, Shop Rite, and Schnuck. Varieties of the new Stone-Fired Crust and Sourdough Crust pizzas are available at Kroger, Publix, Shop Rite, Stop & Shop, The Giant Company, and Hannaford.

About Newman's Own, Inc.

Newman's Own, Inc., founded by Paul Newman in 1982, offers great tasting, high-quality food and beverage products for families and their pets. Products include salad dressings, pasta sauces, frozen pizza, salsa, refrigerated drinks, cookies, popcorn, and olive oil as well as dog treats. Newman's Own, Inc., continues Paul Newman's founding commitment to "give it all away," with 100% of its profits going to Newman's Own Foundation, which helps nourish and transform the lives of children who face adversity.

