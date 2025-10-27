Newmark Announces Expansion into India; Sathish Rajendren Hired to Lead Growth in Regional Property and Facilities Management

NEW YORK and BANGALORE, India, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces it has expanded its Property and Facilities Management businesses into India, hiring Sathish Rajendren, FRICS, SLCR, MCR, as Executive Managing Director to head the operations across India and APAC. Based in Bangalore, Rajendren will be responsible for ensuring consistent, best-in-class Property and Facilities Management solutions for owners and occupiers in the region.

"Newmark continues to evolve to meet clients' needs across every region and stage of the asset lifecycle," said Luis Alvarado, Chief Operating Officer. "Our growth in India exemplifies our continued delivery of holistic, end-to-end solutions that create long-term value for investors and occupiers alike, while advancing our strategy to grow recurring Management Services and Servicing revenue globally."

Richard Holden, President of Property and Facilities Management, added, "This marks a very meaningful step in the continued expansion of Newmark's Property and Facilities Management business. India's scale, growth trajectory and sophistication make it an essential market in our global strategy, and we are committed to being a frontrunner in these markets. Sathish's extensive experience and vision across global and APAC markets reinforces our mission to deliver best-in-class management services."

A seasoned leader with over 22 years of experience, Rajendren brings an impressive track record of transforming organizations and driving growth across diverse sectors, including occupiers, developers, investors and government entities. In his prior role at Knight Frank, where he served as Senior Executive Director, he was instrumental in scaling operations tenfold and elevating the firm's market position, overseeing a portfolio exceeding 350 million square feet across India. Earlier in his career, he managed an additional 140 million square feet while leading property services at Cushman & Wakefield.

A distinguished alumnus of the Institut Européen d'Administration des Affaires (INSEAD) and the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Rajendren is recognized as a thought leader in property and facilities management. He was recently inducted into the 2025 CoreNet Global Distinguished Leaders Circle, a prestigious honor that will be celebrated at the upcoming CoreNet Global Summit in Anaheim, California.

"India represents one of the fastest-growing commercial real estate markets in the world, fueled by urbanization, foreign investment and an expanding corporate occupier base," said Rajendren. "Newmark's global resources, advanced technology and client-first approach position us to redefine the management landscape in India. We see tremendous opportunity to deliver greater efficiency, sustainability and value for clients as the market continues to evolve."

According to government data and industry estimates, office absorption approached 60 million square feet through the first nine months of 2025, driven by technology, financial services and global capability centers1. The country's ongoing infrastructure build-out, coupled with increasing demand for institutional-grade management services, creates a strong foundation for Newmark's entry. Establishing a property management hub in India will also enable closer collaboration with multinational occupiers and investors active across APAC and globally.

Newmark has recently unified its Property Management and Facilities Management service lines to deliver enhanced end-to-end solutions for owners and occupiers globally. As part of its Management Services businesses, Property Management and Facilities Management form a core vertical within Newmark's global operations. These recurring businesses generated approximately USD 1.1 billion in total revenues, including USD 833 million from Management Services and USD 274 million from Servicing Fees and Other Revenues2 in 2024.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2025, Newmark generated revenues of over $2.9 billion. As of June 30, 2025, Newmark and its business partners together operated from 165 offices with over 8,400 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

1 Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India; Economic Survey 2025; Union Budget 2025–26; World Bank Urbanization Data (2024).

2Newmark Group, Inc. Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at nmrk.com/investor-relations).

