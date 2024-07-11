Newmark Announces Extension of Exchange Offer for its 7.500% Senior Notes Due 2029

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate adviser and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, today announced that it had extended its offer (the "exchange offer") to exchange up to $475 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 7.500% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "Old Notes") for an equivalent amount of its 7.500% Senior Notes due 2029 registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Exchange Notes"). $600 million aggregate principal amount of Old Notes were issued and sold by the Company in January 2024 in a private offering.

The exchange offer, previously scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, will now expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 12, 2024, unless further extended. Approximately $473.7 million in aggregate principal amount, or 99.7%, of the outstanding Old Notes were tendered in the exchange offer as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 10, 2024 (which excludes certain Old Notes, as detailed below).

The terms of the exchange offer are set forth in a prospectus dated June 10, 2024. Copies of the prospectus and the other exchange offer documents may be obtained from the exchange agent:

Regions Bank

Corporate Trust Department

1180 West Peachtree Street NW, Suite 1200

Atlanta, GA 30309

Attention: Vanessa Williams

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: (404) 221-4588

Facsimile (for Eligible Institutions only): (404) 581-3770

The Company's controlling stockholder, Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. ("Cantor"), holds $125 million aggregate principal amount of the $600 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding Old Notes. Cantor will not participate in the exchange offer. After the completion of the exchange offer, the Company intends to file a shelf registration statement to enable Cantor to resell such Old Notes pursuant to such registration statement.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to buy or sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any Old Notes or Exchange Notes. The exchange offer is being made only pursuant to the exchange offer prospectus, which is being distributed to holders of the Old Notes and has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-279341), which was declared effective on June 7, 2024.

