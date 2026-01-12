Newmark Arranges 1.4 Million-Square-Foot Industrial Lease with Leading Beverage Manufacturer DrinkPAK

Transaction is the Largest Industrial Lease in Philadelphia Since 2020, Top Four in Market History1

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to global corporations, institutional investors, and owners and occupiers, announces the Company has arranged a 1.4 million-square-foot industrial lease with DrinkPAK, the world's most technologically advanced contract manufacturer of canned beverages, at The Bellwether District in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. DrinkPAK committed to a large-scale investment and long-term lease, becoming the first tenant to sign at the transformative development and marking one of the largest industrial transactions in Philadelphia's history1.

Image courtesy of HRP Group.

Newmark Vice Chairman Jim Belcher, SIOR, Managing Director Nick Pickard, SIOR, CCIM, Associate Director Stephen Cook and Associate Mike Spaeder represented the tenant in the lease negotiations locally.

"DrinkPAK's commitment at The Bellwether District represents a defining moment for both the project and the region," said Pickard. "This type of investment brings significant upside to Greater Philadelphia, fueling job creation, supply chain expansion and regional economic growth. It's a testament to the market's strong labor force, connectivity and long-term potential as a manufacturing and logistics hub."

Santa Clarita, California-based DrinkPAK has engaged Newmark, through Los Angeles-based Vice Chairmen Patrick DuRoss, SIOR and John DeGrinis, SIOR, Executive Managing Director Jeff Abraham, SIOR and Associate Director Javier Galvan, in a strategic national assignment as the manufacturer expands across the country. DrinkPAK's national expansion to date includes nearly 5 million square feet of leasing across Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and Philadelphia, its first location in the eastern U.S.

Construction on the Bellwether District location has commenced, with move-in expected by the first half of 2027. Situated on the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery site, the development is a 1,300-acre next-generation hub for innovation, manufacturing and global commerce under development by HRP Group. The campus offers state-of-the-art infrastructure, multimodal connectivity and access to more than 45 million consumers within a 250-mile radius.

The industrial section of the district features modern facilities purpose-built for large-scale operations, proximity to the Philadelphia International Airport, immediate access to I-95 and I-76 and direct rail service, positioning it as a premier East Coast logistics gateway.

___________________________________ 1 Newmark Research analysis of CoStar data

