Newmark Arranges $203 Million Off-Market Sale of Mid-Atlantic Micro-Bay Industrial Portfolio

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to global corporations, institutional investors, and owners and occupiers, announces the Company has arranged the $203 million off-market sale of a nearly 1.4 million-square-foot micro-bay industrial portfolio spanning the Mid-Atlantic region to Silverman Group. The highly diversified portfolio includes approximately 50 individual buildings and 600 tenants located across Maryland and Northern Virginia, one of the nation's most supply-constrained and demographically dense industrial corridors.

Managing Director Ben McCarty, Executive Managing Director Cris Abramson and Managing Director Nicholas Signor arranged the transaction on behalf of an unnamed group of private sellers. Senior Financial Analyst Henry Pleszkoch and Financial Analyst Sam Slater also supported the transaction.

"Small-bay industrial has become one of the most resilient segments of the U.S. industrial market, supported by fragmented ownership, diversified tenancy and consistent local demand," said Jack Fraker, President, Global Head of Industrial & Logistics, Capital Markets. "Well-assembled portfolios in core corridors like the Mid-Atlantic continue to attract institutional capital seeking durable income and downside protection."

The portfolio encompasses properties in Capitol Heights, Glen Burnie, Hyattsville, Laurel, Forestville, Rockville, Gaithersburg, Frederick, Beltsville, Greenbelt and Upper Marlboro, Maryland, as well as Fairfax, Manassas and Chantilly, Virginia. Collectively, the assets serve a broad tenant base focused on local and regional distribution, light industrial, service-oriented and last-mile logistics uses.

"This transaction highlights the growing depth of investor demand for well-located small-bay industrial assets, particularly in dense infill markets where replacement cost makes new construction cost-prohibitive," said McCarty. "The scale and diversification of this portfolio, combined with its proximity to population centers throughout the Mid-Atlantic, positioned it as a highly compelling opportunity in today's market."

According to Newmark Research, U.S. industrial market conditions stabilized in the third quarter of 2025, with leasing activity rebounding and capital markets momentum strengthening despite elevated vacancy levels. National industrial sales volume rose 11% year-over-year through 3Q25, supported by renewed investor interest in smaller-format and infill assets, which continue to benefit from constrained new supply and durable tenant demand.

