Newmark Arranges $1.65 Billion Refinancing of One Madison Avenue in New York City

Transaction Marks Largest U.S. Office CMBS Issuance in Past 12 Months1

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces the Company arranged a $1.65 billion refinancing for One Madison Avenue, a fully leased, trophy office asset overlooking Madison Square Park in Manhattan. The transaction represents the largest U.S. office CMBS issuance over the past 12 months and underscores continued institutional demand for high-quality office investments.

Newmark Co-President of Debt & Structured Finance Jordan Roeschlaub and Vice Chairman Nick Scribani represented owner SL Green Realty Corp. in the transaction, with Senior Managing Director Ricky Braha contributing alongside the team. The financing was priced at a spread of 181 basis points over the U.S. Treasury index, resulting in an all-in rate of 5.81% and replacing a prior $1.25 billion construction facility.

"This transaction demonstrates the depth and precision of capital available for best-in-class office assets," said Roeschlaub. "Institutional investors continue to aggressively pursue high-quality opportunities with strong tenancy, differentiated product and long-term relevance. One Madison Avenue represents exactly that."

Located adjacent to Madison Square Park, One Madison Avenue is a reimagined, next-generation office development combining a restored historic podium with a newly constructed 550,000-square-foot tower. The property is 100% leased to a roster of leading global tenants across technology, artificial intelligence and financial services, including IBM, Franklin Templeton, Palo Alto Networks, FanDuel, Sigma Computing and Harvey AI.

"Execution at this scale reflects both the strength of the sponsorship and the evolving credit profile of premier office assets," said Scribani. "The transaction achieved exceptional investor demand and pricing, reinforcing the continued reopening of capital markets for top-tier office product in gateway markets."

The asset features a highly amenitized environment designed to support modern workplace demands, including 100% outside air systems, expansive natural light, hospitality-driven shared spaces and curated retail offerings.

According to Newmark Research, demand for high-quality office space continues to concentrate in top-tier assets across gateway markets, as tenants prioritize performance, experience and talent attraction. Direct availability in Manhattan trophy assets such as One Madison dropped to just 3.7% by the end of 2025, reinforcing investor confidence in well-located, highly amenitized office properties that meet evolving occupier needs.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, Newmark generated revenues of nearly $3.3 billion. As of December 31, 2025, Newmark and its business partners together operated from approximately 175 offices with over 9,300 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

1 According to Newmark Research

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.