Newmark Represents Brooklyn Defender Services in 212,000-SF Headquarters Lease at Tishman Speyer's The Wheeler

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations and other owners and occupiers, announces the Company represented Brooklyn Defender Services ("BDS") in a 212,000-square-foot headquarters lease at The Wheeler, Tishman Speyer's 10-story mixed-use development located at 422 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn.

Newmark Managing Directors Jonathan Franzel and Ryan Gessin and Associate Director Leo Koné represented BDS in the transaction.

"The Wheeler offered Brooklyn Defender Services a rare opportunity to secure a long-term solution consolidating five separate locations into a single headquarters," said Franzel. "The combination of modern infrastructure, large-block availability and immediate proximity to the courts and surrounding communities made the property uniquely suited to support BDS' mission and future growth."

As part of a 31-year lease agreement, BDS will occupy six full floors at the approximately 617,000-square-foot property, under a synthetic leasehold condominium structure.

A nonprofit public defense organization, BDS provides legal representation and advocacy services free of charge to individuals and families throughout Brooklyn. The new headquarters is designed to support collaboration across the organization while enhancing accessibility for both staff and the communities it serves.

"Signing this long-term lease marks a major investment in the future of our organization and the people who make this important work possible," said Lisa Schreibersdorf, Executive Director of Brooklyn Defender Services. "These new headquarters will allow us to provide an inspiring, collaborative and supportive environment for our staff, the people we serve and surrounding communities. This new space strengthens our ability to provide high-quality legal representation and the best possible outcomes for the people we serve for decades to come."

The transaction brings The Wheeler to full occupancy. Current tenants at the property include Brooklyn Prospect Charter School, which signed a 150,000-square-foot lease in 2025 for a new high school campus, and St. Francis College, which relocated its campus to more than 255,000 square feet at the property in 2022.

"We are pleased to welcome Brooklyn Defender Services to The Wheeler," said Tishman Speyer Senior Managing Director Chris Shehadeh. "With its modern workspaces and highly accessible location in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn, The Wheeler proved to be an ideal fit for BDS and its esteemed team of professionals."

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2026, Newmark generated revenues of more than $3.4 billion. As of March 31, 2026, Newmark and its business partners together operated from over 185 offices with more than 9,600 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

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Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.