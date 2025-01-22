Newmark Arranges $2.3 Billion Construction Financing for 206 MW Build-to-Suit Data Center

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces the firm has arranged a $2.3 billion loan to capitalize a 206 megawatt (MW), Build-to-Suit data center development in Abilene, Texas on behalf of Blue Owl Capital, Crusoe Energy Systems and Primary Digital Infrastructure. The financing was secured by Newmark Co-President of Global Debt & Structured Finance Jordan Roeschlaub, Vice Chairman Clint Frease and Managing Director Ben Kroll in collaboration with Head of Data Center Capital Markets Brent Mayo. The loan was provided by JP Morgan.

The project is leased to a leading technology company and will bring the customer state-of-the art fit-outs in one of the United States' fastest growing markets. The site will also boast 300 MW of on-site self-generation, furthering the ability for the sponsorship to deliver large scale, clean capacity to its customers. The development broke ground in 2024 and is expected to deliver initial capacity in early 2025.

Newmark Research has reported that the data center industry is growing rapidly, fueled by expanding needs of hyperscalers, AI and HPC users and large enterprises. The increased demand has spurred a surge in new development and land banking for future development, with data center construction pipelines hitting new all-time highs last year.

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives. With $235 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation. Together with over 1,050 experienced professionals, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com.

About Crusoe Energy Systems

Crusoe is a vertically-integrated AI infrastructure company dedicated to sustainably powered compute. Founded in 2018, Crusoe has dedicated itself to aligning the future of computing with the future of the climate--driving change in advanced computing by taking an "energy-first" approach to AI infrastructure. As builders and operators of clean computing infrastructure, Crusoe reduces both the costs and the environmental impact of the world's expanding digital economy.

About Primary Digital Infrastructure

Primary Digital Infrastructure is led by some of the most experienced leaders in the data center industry, collectively having in excess of 60 years of executive leadership experience. Primary is led by former Digital Realty CEO and Co-Founder Bill Stein, former Managing Director of GI Partners John Sheputis, and former Managing Director of DigitalBridge Peter Hopper.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2024, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.6 billion. As of that same date, Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operated from nearly 170 offices with more than 7,800 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.