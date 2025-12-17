Newmark Arranges $630 Million Refinancing for 830 Brickell in Miami

MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to global corporations, institutional investors, and owners and occupiers, announces the Company has arranged a $630 million refinancing loan for 830 Brickell, a newly delivered Class-A office tower in the heart of Brickell, Miami's premier live-work-play neighborhood.

Newmark's Co-President of Debt & Structured Finance Jordan Roeschlaub, Vice Chairman Nick Scribani and Associate Director Tim Polglase arranged the financing on behalf of landlords Cain International and OKO Group. Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan led the funding.

Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture and completed in 2024, the 57-story office tower is Miami's first Class-A delivery in more than a decade. The property is home to a prestigious roster of tenants including Microsoft, Citadel, Kirkland & Ellis, CI Financial, Thoma Bravo, Marsh Insurance, Santander Bank and Sidley Austin, underscoring the city's emergence as a global business hub.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, Newmark generated revenues of over $3.1 billion. As of September 30, 2025, Newmark and its business partners together operated from approximately 170 offices with over 8,500 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

