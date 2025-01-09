Newmark Arranges $360M Sale of Two Park Avenue Office Tower

Transaction Marks Largest Advisor-Led 2024 Office Transaction in NYC1

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces the firm has arranged the $360 million sale of Two Park Avenue in Manhattan. The transaction is the largest advisor-led, all-office property sale in New York City in 2024.

Newmark Co-Heads of US Capital Markets Adam Spies and Doug Harmon, Executive Vice Chairmen Adam Doneger, Marcella Fasulo and Josh King, Executive Managing Director Avery Silverstein and Director Willis Robbins represented the seller, Morgan Stanley. The buyer, Haddad Brands, plans to occupy a portion of the one million square-foot property and lease the remainder.

"The sale of 2 Park Avenue reflects the growing trend of occupiers transitioning to ownership as a strategic move to align their business needs with long-term real estate goals," said Spies. "This transaction allows Morgan Stanley to achieve a strong outcome in today's market while enabling Haddad Brands to secure a flagship presence in one of Manhattan's premier office towers."

The 29-story 2 Park Avenue is located at the corner of Park Avenue and East 33rd Street, a 10-minute walk from both Grand Central and Penn Station. The Class A art deco building features a number of amenities, including a 27th-story penthouse lounge and outdoor terrace, a ground-floor lobby and conference center and bike parking. The property offers a range of floor plates that can support a variety of occupier layouts.

Occupier-owner transactions rose 36% year-to-date as of the end of the third quarter, according to Newmark Research, as more companies opt to purchase properties for a discount rather than lease.

1 According to Newmark Research and MSCI.

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.