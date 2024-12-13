Newmark Arranges $600 Million Construction Financing for 50 MW Build-to-Suit Data Center for Blue Owl, Chirisa and PowerHouse

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces the firm has arranged a $600 million loan to capitalize a 50 megawatt build-to-suit data center development by Blue Owl Real Estate, Chirisa and PowerHouse Data Centers in Northern Virginia. The financing was arranged by Newmark's Co-Presidents of Global Debt & Structured Finance Jordan Roeschlaub and Jonathan Firestone, along with Clint Frease, Nick Scribani, Ben Kroll and John Caraviello in collaboration with Brent Mayo, Head of Newmark's Data Center Capital Markets.

"This transaction reflects the continued appetite for innovative, large-scale digital infrastructure solutions in key markets," said Roeschlaub. "This project underscores the critical role of Northern Virginia in supporting the growth of AI and hyperscale cloud applications due to its advanced facilities, robust connectivity and strategic location. It also highlights the resilience of the data center sector as a cornerstone of today's global economy."

Leased to leading hyperscale graphics processing unit provider CoreWeave, the project is located within the 300+ acre Chirisa Technology Park in Richmond, offering supplemental mission critical capacity within one of its most customer-dense regions in the US. In addition to increasing CoreWeave's stronghold in this market, the development will also provide state-of-the-art fit-outs and access to highly redundant fiber networks, allowing it to serve customers throughout the east coast. The development broke ground earlier this year and is expected to deliver initial capacity in 2025.

Newmark Research reported in January that the data center industry is growing rapidly, fueled by expanding needs of hyperscalers, AI and high-performance computing users and large enterprises. The increased demand has spurred a surge in new development and land banking for future development, with data center construction pipelines hitting new all-time highs in 2024.

The loan was provided by a syndicate led by Societe Generale.

About Blue Owl Real Estate

Blue Owl Real Estate is a leading real estate private equity platform with $27bn of AUM. The real estate platform offers flexible and bespoke capital solutions to investment-grade and creditworthy tenants. Blue Owl Real Estate specializes in structured sale-leaseback transactions with long lease terms. With expertise in both direct and indirect real estate investing, a proprietary origination platform, and enhanced lease structures, Blue Owl Real Estate provides flexible real estate solutions to a range of organizations across asset classes and geographies

About Chirisa

Chirisa is a global investor active across Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate in the Americas and Europe. The firm's exceptional track record of value creation is driven by a multidisciplinary approach, combining deep operating expertise with extensive private investment and financing experience. The firm seeks situations where their capital, expertise, and operational support help create substantial and sustainable value. Investing as a principal, they have a flexible and long-term approach to value creation.

About PowerHouse

PowerHouse Data Centers, fully owned and operated by American Real Estate Partners (AREP), is a leading provider of state-of-the-art data center solutions, offering secure and scalable infrastructure tailored to meet the needs of hyperscale end users. From site selection and acquisition through design, build and operations, PowerHouse offers turnkey solutions developed by proven real estate leadership and seasoned in-house construction management and the best technical expertise from their design teams and contractor partners.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2024, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.6 billion. As of that same date, Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operated from nearly 170 offices with more than 7,800 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

