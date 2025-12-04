Newmark Appoints Globally Recognized Real Estate Executive Peter Trollope to Lead Occupier Solutions

Advancing Strategic Advisory Capabilities for Corporate Clients

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces the Company has hired Peter Trollope as Global Head of Occupier Solutions. A globally recognized real estate executive who has guided complex real estate strategies for some of the world's largest corporations, Trollope will oversee the continued growth and evolution of Newmark's integrated Occupier Solutions business, which serves clients through global strategy consulting, workplace strategy and human experience, tenant representation, transaction management, program and project management, lease administration and facilities management.

Image courtesy of Newmark: Peter Trollope

"Our goal is to be the go-to end-to-end service provider for corporate occupiers, and we believe there is significant room to grow the Occupier Services part of our business under Peter's leadership," said Barry Gosin, Chief Executive Officer. "Corporate real estate leaders are prioritizing efficiency, culture and risk management alongside cost; our advantage will be speed, transparency and outcomes powered by modern technology, disciplined execution and a relentless focus on client value."

With global experience spanning North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Trollope has advised Fortune 500 clients across sectors on business-critical initiatives, including workplace reinvention, M&A integration and portfolio optimization. Prior to joining Newmark, he served as Global Head of Project Management Advisory at CBRE Group, where he led a $1 billion annual business with more than 5,000 professionals.

"Peter's global perspective, operational discipline and track record driving client outcomes make him uniquely suited to scale our Occupier Solutions business and deepen the value we deliver to corporate clients worldwide," said Lou Alvarado, Chief Operating Officer. "He is a leader who elevates every dimension of a business – people, process and performance – and will be instrumental as we advance toward our goal of generating more than $2 billion in revenues from Management Services, Servicing Fees and Other by 2029."

Trollope's appointment reflects Newmark's broader strategy to invest in best-in-class talent and deliver high-impact advisory through a seamless integration of real estate, people and technology. He will work closely with Elizabeth Hart, President of Leasing for North America, to foster further collaboration between Newmark's Leasing and Management Services businesses, while driving strategic planning, client outcomes and ensuring consistent client service at scale.

"Newmark has the momentum, leadership and client trust to engineer what occupier services can deliver," said Trollope. "The industry is asking for a partner that moves quicker, integrates technology more natively and measures success by outcomes. That is Newmark's bar of excellence."

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, Newmark generated revenues of over $3.1 billion. As of September 30, 2025, Newmark and its business partners together operated from approximately 170 offices with over 8,500 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838874/Peter_Trollope.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1057994/Newmark_Group_Logo_v1.jpg