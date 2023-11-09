Newmark Associates and Newark Board of Education Unite to a Launch Mentorship Program in Commercial Real Estate for Newark High School Students

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Associates, a leading commercial real estate firm is pleased to announce a partnership with the Newark Board of Education to introduce a groundbreaking mentorship program in the field of commercial real estate.  This transformative initiative is set to launch in the summer of 2024 aiming to empower Newark students by providing valuable mentorship opportunities. 

As Susanne Newmark, President of Newmark Associates stated "We, at Newmark are very much aware of and acknowledge that mentorships make a difference in reducing economic divide, impacting generational wealth gaps and increasing equal access to opportunity.  Together with the Newark Board of Education we aim to bridge the gap between classroom education and real-world experience by offering mentorships to aspiring students interested in the field of commercial real estate."

This program is a unique opportunity for both businesses and individuals to play a crucial role in shaping the future of Newark's youth.  Newmark Associates is actively seeking companies and professionals who are willing to share their commitment to education and community development to join us in this exciting endeavor.  This involvement will make a significant impact on the lives and future careers of Newark's students. 

"We are excited to partner with Newmark Associations and unveil a groundbreaking mentorship program for the future leaders of commercial real estate. With the summer of 2024 on the horizon, we're committed to empowering Newark Public School students, bridging the gap between the classroom and real-world success," said Superintendent Roger Leόn.  He added, "Mentorships is one key to unlocking economic equality, closing generational wealth disparities, and ensuring equal access to opportunity."

The program will provide practical experience in commercial real estate through one-on-one mentorship with industry experts.  Mentees will have access to an extensive network of professional in the field, opening doors for potential future career opportunities.

Join us in making a difference and shaping the future of Newark's youth through mentorship. 

About Newmark Associates
With over forty years of experience and expertise in the fields of finance, law and healthcare, Newmark Associates brings a keen business acumen to each transaction.

As a respected leader in the industry, Newmark strategically partners with industry professionals to bring "under the radar" opportunities, and creative "out of the box" solutions to our clients and customers.

Newmark Associates is the largest and longest established woman owned and operated commercial real estate firm in New Jersey. We are proud to be WBENC, WBE, SBE and WOSB certified. These world class standards of certification are relied upon by corporate supplier diversity and procurement executives both nationally and globally.   

About Newark Public Schools
The Newark Public Schools is the largest school district in New Jersey and dates back to 1676.  The District currently enrolls over 39,000 students in 63 schools.  After more than two decades of state operation and upon return to local control in 2018, the District has opened 9 new schools under Superintendent León's leadership with an additional portfolio of new options to be announced in the coming months and years. The Newark Board of Education serves as a beacon of educational excellence, dedicated to nurturing the potential of every student. With a commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and fostering a love for learning, the District continues to shape future generations and make a positive impact within the community.

