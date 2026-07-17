Newmark Awarded 21M+ SF National Property and Project Management Assignment for 601W Companies' U.S. Office Portfolio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or the "Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations and other owners and occupiers, today announced the Company has secured a long-term Property and Project Management assignment with leading institutional investor and developer 601W Companies, expanding the relationship through management of more than 21 million square feet of premier office assets across the U.S., including Chicago, New York, New Jersey and Los Angeles.

Newmark secured the assignment through a coordinated effort led by Jesse Van Dyke, Executive Vice President, Midwest Regional Market Leader, and Richard Holden, President, Property Management, who worked closely with 601W Companies to develop a customized program aligned with 601W Companies' operating philosophy, long-term growth objectives and evolving portfolio needs.

"This assignment reflects the continued execution of our strategy to expand Newmark's recurring revenue businesses while deepening relationships with many of the industry's most sophisticated owners," said Luis Alvarado, Chief Operating Officer. "Property management and project management are critical components of our fully integrated platform, creating opportunities to deliver long-term value for clients while strengthening the breadth and durability of our Investor Solutions business."

The 601W portfolio comprises more than 12 million square feet in Chicago and more than nine million additional square feet across key U.S. markets, including New York City, New Jersey and Los Angeles. Newmark has already begun providing services for 601W's property at 333 S Grand Avenue in Los Angeles.

"601W has been one of the most active buyers of commercial real estate in the United States over the past several years, having acquired or contracted to acquire more than 10 million square feet," said Holden. "That level of conviction reflects exactly the kind of forward-looking ownership we're proud to support."

Newmark will serve as a strategic operating partner across the portfolio, delivering customized Property and Project Management services through an integrated program designed to support 601W Companies' ownership objectives, enhance tenant experiences and drive operational performance across the portfolio.

"Having proactively managed our portfolio through COVID — including restructuring and extending financings across our assets — we are well positioned for long-term growth and focused firmly on the opportunities ahead. We were looking for a strategic partner with the platform, talent and flexibility to match that ambition, and we are excited to work with Newmark on our path forward," said Mark Karasick, Managing Member of 601W. "Newmark brings a level of professionalism and discipline, along with a customized operating model and a collaborative approach, that aligns with our objectives today while providing the scale to grow with us as we continue investing in premier assets across the country."

The assignment further reinforces the Company's ability to serve institutional owners with complex, high-profile portfolios across the United States and reflects continued momentum within Newmark's Management Services businesses, particularly in Chicago, where the portfolio has a significant presence.

"With a significant concentration of assets in Chicago and major holdings across other U.S. markets, this assignment highlights the value of combining deep local market knowledge with the resources and capabilities of our global platform," said Van Dyke. "We're proud to support one of the industry's leading owners and deliver a tailored operating model for a portfolio of this size and complexity."

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2026, Newmark generated revenues of more than $3.4 billion. As of March 31, 2026, Newmark and its business partners together operated from over 185 offices with more than 9,600 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.