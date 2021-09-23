Newmark Global Corporate Services Sets Course for Global Growth with International Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc., headquartered in the U.S., announces the expansion of its Global Corporate Services business under the stewardship of a highly-seasoned international leadership team – part of the company's broader strategy to offer unrivalled real estate solutions to clients in key regions throughout the world.

Newmark's Global Corporate Services (GCS) group has experienced an intensive growth period. In 2021, GCS has added over a dozen new senior experts, including Chief Executive Officer Richard Bertasi in New York City, and earned 231 new business assignments from 195 discrete clients in the first half of the year alone. As Newmark has invested in its global expansion through hiring and acquisitions, it has increased its international footprint, including the recent addition of Knotel, a global flexible workspace provider.

The growth of Newmark GCS strengthens its suite of services, which dynamic businesses increasingly require, including global and regional portfolio strategies; lease administration; project management; facilities management; workplace strategies; human experience and culture development; emerging technology solutions; and safety and wellness programs—particularly in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Joining Bertasi on the GCS leadership team are five top commercial real estate veterans, each of whom bring extensive expertise from working at the forefront of corporate real estate, across the U.S. Europe and Asia-Pacific markets:

Michael Runicles – Chief Operating Officer, Global Corporate Services, based in Singapore

Runicles specializes in complex global partnerships, having partnered with the world's leading companies across 105 countries to create business solutions, adopt new technologies, products and services. He joins Newmark GCS as COO after a role with CBRE Global Workplace Solutions, where he sat on the company's executive board for 15 years, most recently as COO Asia Pacific leading the Real Estate Advisory, Project Management and Facility Management business. Previously, Runicles launched Johnson Controls' first global market unit to serve the technology and industrial sectors.

Luis Morejon – Global Lead Facilities Management, Global Corporate Services, based in California, U.S.

Morejon will lead facilities management services for Newmark GCS, leveraging over 18 years of international experience as a senior executive for corporate real estate and facilities management across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Through his roles with Bank of the West-BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank Corporate Real Estate and Services (CRES), Morejon has generated multi-million-dollar cost efficiencies through portfolio optimization initiatives for retail and corporate properties.

Amy O'Brien, Senior HR Business Partner, Global Corporate Services, based in North Carolina, U.S.

O'Brien joins Newmark GCS as Senior HR Business Partner to help GCS people and operations thrive globally. She previously held national and regional leadership roles at JLL, including as Vice President of Sourcing and Partnerships, where she provided program leadership of all sourcing, partnership, and growth objectives for an e-commerce platform. O'Brien also served in regional leadership roles for sourcing and procurement, and was responsible for hiring, onboarding and training new employees.

Hannah Fisch - Senior Director, Operations, Global Corporate Services, based in New York, U.S.

A seasoned operations leader, Fisch joins Newmark GCS as Senior Director, Operations, and as a software product owner for global flexible workspace options. With over a decade of experience across sectors and international organizations, she is skilled at developing and scaling processes, leveraging data to inform strategic decision making, and launching products to market. Fisch is multilingual and has proven cultural insights to help GCS expand its global operations.

Chris Van Hoeymissen - Executive Managing Director, GCS Corporate Development, based in Brussels, Belguim

Van Hoeymissen will serve as Executive Managing Director, GCS Corporate Development after working in senior management roles during key transition periods at Morgan Stanley, Cushman and Wakefield, and Deutsche Bank. For over two decades, he has worked to deliver operational excellence and complex change programs, including his governance of Deutsche Bank's global outsourcing process.

Other recent additions to the GCS leadership team include Garrett Cannon, Co-Head of Information and Technology, previously Head of Real Estate and Asset Management for Bridgewater Associates, and Nicole Holder, Client Services Controller, leading Client Finance & Accounting, a proven expert in real estate and investment management. Holder led the structure and operationalization of the international legal entities for Newmark, and prior to joining Newmark was the Controller at BloombergSen. Additionally, in recent months, GCS has added senior hires and industry veterans: Marisa Austin, Jessica Baldassare, Tania Chaplin, Jack Conway, Will Epperson, Michael Hall, Daniel Leonardi, Jason Linn and Gus Poulopoulos to bolster expert talent in the areas of operations, procurement and communications.

"Our differentiated strategy of designing solutions for each individual client is backed by Newmark's unconstrained commitment to investing in superior services on a global scale," said Newmark GCS Chief Executive Officer Rick Bertasi. "We are assembling a world-class team with the skills, experience and capabilities to help clients pivot property portfolios and flex space to compete in their chosen markets. Particularly as businesses contemplate their headquarters, satellite and remote office strategies, our ability to provide multi-faceted advisory to address increasingly complex business challenges, from strategy to workplace design to workforce enablement, is what the market is demanding."

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Our comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, growing startups to leading companies. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.2 billion, over the trailing twelve months ending June 30, 2021. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

