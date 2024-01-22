Newmark Group's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market Open on Thursday, February 22, 2024

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate adviser and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, today announced the details of its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results press release and conference call. The call will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The Company plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly and full year financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 22, 2024. Newmark's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at the following pages:

http://ir.nmrk.com (PDF version of the full press release, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, link to the webcast, and supplemental Excel financial tables)

https://www.nmrk.com/media/search?type=Press%20Releases (PDF only)

Newmark will host a conference call on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. to discuss its results.

WHO: Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:NMRK) WHAT: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 financial results conference call WHEN: Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET WHERE: https://event.webcastscom/startherejsp?ei=1651926&tp_key=8d506e858d

Pre-registration for the webcast may be completed at any time by accessing the above link or by going to the event's page on Newmark's Investor Relations website, http://ir.nmrk.com.

It is not necessary to dial into the audio conference unless you are unable to join the webcast URL. Should you join the event via telephone, please dial in 15-30 minutes prior to scheduled start time, as some participants may experience greater than normal wait times before being able to join the live call. Please also be aware that beginning with the first of quarter 2024 financial results press release and conference call, Newmark expects to only provide the webcast details in press releases.

Live Conference Call Details

Date – Start Time: 02/22/2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET Toll Free Numbers: 888-224-1005 (U.S. & Canada) or 0800-279-0425 (U.K.) Toll/International Numbers: +1 929-477-0448 (U.S. & Canada) or +44 (0)330 165 3655 (U.K.) Confirmation Code: 7676721

Replay

Expected Available From – To: 02/22/2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET – 2/22/2025 at 11:59 p.m. ET Replay Link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1651926&tp_key=8d506e858d

Note: If clicking the above links does not open a new webpage, you may need to cut and paste the URLs into your browser's address bar.

ABOUT NEWMARK

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the year ending December 31, 2022, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.7 billion. As of September 30, 2023, Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with 7,400 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

DISCUSSION OF FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ABOUT NEWMARK

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

