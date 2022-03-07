Newmark Honored for 13th Year on IAOP's 2022 Global Outsourcing 100

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark is pleased to announce the company's selection for The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100® by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®) in the Leader Judging Size category for established global firms. Newmark has been recognized by IAOP® for 13 consecutive years. The award reflects Newmark's continuing leadership in areas including Facilities and Project Management, part of the company's Global Corporate Services business, and Property Management.

The Global Outsourcing 100®—a prestigious, annual list of the world's best outsourcing service providers—is an essential reference for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry. The list includes companies worldwide that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services.

"Enterprises are facing ever-changing demands and uncertainties, and agile real estate strategies and flexible services to support evolving business models have never been more important, highlighted by this IAOP® recognition," said Rick Bertasi, Chief Executive Officer of Global Corporate Services at Newmark.

"Receiving this accolade, as we emerge from the pandemic, is particularly gratifying for Newmark professionals who have sustained their efforts and excelled at delivering outstanding performance," added Richard Holden, President of Property Management at Newmark.

Newmark is one of the world's leading commercial real estate advisory firms with an integrated platform that delivers seamlessly connected services tailored to every client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders and growing startups to leading companies.

Inclusion in The Global Outsourcing 100® hinges on the evaluation of a set of measurable standards and review by an independent panel of industry-recognized outsourcing leaders. This list is based on applications received and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by a panel of IAOP® customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

About IAOP®

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.9 billion for the year ending December 31, 2021. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 160 offices with over 6,200 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

