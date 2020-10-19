Newmark Knight Frank Becomes "Newmark"; Rebranding Reflects Future-Facing Company Vision

The rebranding is a milestone in Newmark's transformation over the last decade, during which it has completed over 50 acquisitions and formed strategic partnerships expanding its international reach and scope of services. By investing in a deep roster of talented, forward-thinking professionals, Newmark has evolved into one of the fastest-growing CRE service platforms in the world.

"The unique ideology cultivated at Newmark has attracted top market experts seeking a collaborative and entrepreneurial environment. Newmark stands out in the industry for its dynamic culture that embraces technology, champions new opportunities and grows future leaders," said Newmark Chief Executive Officer Barry Gosin. "This rebranding captures the principles, energy and data-driven approach that have further fueled our momentum and provided us with the vision to successfully usher our stakeholders into a rapidly changing future."

Newmark's primary impetus for rebranding is to outwardly reflect the organization's evolution into a global CRE leader on the forefront of industry trends, with a progressive, stand-out industry culture. The Newmark brand captures the foundational values it has cultivated: a fair and equitable Company infrastructure; engineering solutions based on the human experience; and a focus on depth of expertise over physical footprint. The Company is committed to prioritizing transparent leadership structures over bureaucratic barriers and ensuring that Newmark's professionals have seamless access to world-class data and insights to drive innovative client solutions.

"2020 has been a tumultuous year during which the entire world has shifted. Newmark is uniquely positioned to lead because we embrace the opportunities that come with change and we leverage those to create exceptional outcomes for our clients and for our people, and to positively impact the communities in which we live and work," said Newmark Chief Administrative Officer Alison Lewis, who led Newmark's rebranding effort. "In addition to being a statement of continued Company evolution, this new brand identity tells a story about our core principles and the enduring commitment to ingenuity and adaptability that has attracted so many of the industry's top experts to our platform."

Newmark's emphasis on relationships translates to more tailored service for its clients. Newmark values its strategic alliance with U.K.-based global real estate consulting firm Knight Frank, both domestically and abroad, and the relationship will continue unchanged. The new brand is a natural evolution that accurately and effectively conveys the breadth and quality of the Newmark platform to all corners of the market.

Ms. Lewis concluded, "We're incredibly proud of our Company's progression into a true standard bearer across the international commercial real estate arena, and as a leader across a full spectrum of markets and service lines."

About Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. is a world leader in commercial real estate services, with a comprehensive suite of investor/owner and occupier services and products. Our integrated platform seamlessly powers every phase of owning or occupying a property. Our services are tailored to every type of client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, growing startups to leading companies. Harnessing the power of data, technology and industry expertise, Newmark brings ingenuity to every exchange, and imagination to every space. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently owned offices, our 18,800 professionals operate from approximately 500 offices around the world, delivering a global perspective and a nimble approach. In 2019, Newmark Group, Inc. generated revenues in excess of $2.2 billion. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements About Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://nmrk.com

