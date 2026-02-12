Newmark Named Exclusive Leasing Agent for 3.2 Million Square Feet of Premier Office Assets Along Dulles Corridor

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces the Company has been appointed the exclusive leasing agent for Comstock's premier office portfolio in the Dulles Corridor of Northern Virginia. The portfolio totals more than 3.2 million square feet of existing and planned Trophy and Class A assets across Comstock's Reston Station and Loudoun Station.

Image courtesy of Comstock.

Executive Managing Directors Andy Klaff and Steve Hoffeditz, Director Dominic Orcino and Associate Debbie Cross, will market the properties on behalf of ownership, with support from Vice Chairman Doug Mueller and Associate Wes Evans.

"Comstock's properties set the standard for office in the Dulles Corridor, pairing iconic design with exceptional accessibility and amenities," said Klaff. "We're excited to work with Comstock to attract occupiers seeking a premium, experience-driven workplace."

Hoffeditz added, "By integrating capabilities from both the Virginia and Washington, DC office agency teams, Newmark brings a differentiated approach to the assignment – one that pairs local execution with deep knowledge of tech-anchored tenant demand and the region's changing office dynamics."

Situated within Metro-accessible, amenity-rich environments, Comstock's holdings represent one of the largest and most prominent privately held office portfolios in Northern Virginia. The majority of these properties form the commercial heart of Comstock's flagship Reston Station development, a nationally recognized transit-oriented neighborhood that seamlessly blends office, residential, retail and hospitality around the Silver Line's Wiehle-Reston East Metro station. The properties offer structured parking, walkable retail and direct access to public transit – hallmarks of the area's continued transformation into a highly desirable live-work-play environment.

According to Newmark Research, the Northern Virginia office market is stabilizing amid an evolving demand landscape. Trophy and Class A assets continue to outperform, with sustained interest in transit-accessible and amenity-rich submarkets.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, Newmark generated revenues of over $3.1 billion. As of September 30, 2025, Newmark and its business partners together operated from approximately 170 offices with over 8,500 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.