Newmark Promotes Richard Holden to President of Property Management

Newmark's Property Management business designs a property-specific service delivery structure that effectively meets the needs and business objectives of our clients. Newmark currently provides management services for over 150 million square feet of properties, offering a suite of holistic property management services including: accounting and financial reporting; customer service; maintenance and engineering; energy and sustainability services; operational efficacies; project management services; receivership services; facilities management; and tenant experience. Mr. Holden will report to Newmark's Chief Revenue Officer and East Region Market Leader, Luis Alvarado .

"There has continued to be solid growth in Newmark's Property Management business, which is an integral part of our investor service platform along with capital markets and agency leasing," said Alvarado. "Richard has brought tremendous value to Newmark and has continued to deliver the top-level service to which our clients are accustomed. We look forward to seeing him grow and flourish in his new role as a valued member of the Newmark family."

In his role as Executive Vice President and Co-head of Property Management, Mr. Holden was responsible for overseeing the Property Management platform–with a focus primarily on speed, efficiency, and capability–in Arizona, California, Colorado, Minnesota, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington. Prior to joining Newmark in 2019, Mr. Holden held roles as an Executive Vice President at commercial real estate consulting firm, Davis Partners, for five and a half years, where he was responsible for significant growth of the company's property management portfolio; and a partner at Woodmont Real Estate Services for seven years.

"Newmark's Property Management service line has an important impact across lines of business throughout the organization," stated Holden. "With a clear path to growth and opportunities, I look forward to continuing to work with Newmark's Property Management team, offering our clients a full suite of industry-leading services."

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate services, with a comprehensive suite of investor/owner and occupier services and products. Our integrated platform seamlessly powers every phase of owning or occupying a property. Our services are tailored to every type of client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, growing startups to leading companies. Harnessing the power of data, technology, and industry expertise, we bring ingenuity to every exchange, and imagination to every space. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently owned offices, our 18,800 professionals operate from approximately 500 offices around the world, delivering a global perspective and a nimble approach. In 2020, Newmark generated revenues in excess of $1.9 billion. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark .

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.nmrk.com

