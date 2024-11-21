Newmark's Executive Chairman Howard W. Lutnick Nominated for U.S. Secretary of Commerce

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark") Executive Chairman Howard W. Lutnick provided the following statement:

"I am deeply honored to have been nominated by President Donald J. Trump to serve as the 41st U.S. Secretary of Commerce. I look forward to this new chapter in my life, working for President Trump to promote economic growth, drive innovation, and strengthen our nation's financial security.

Upon U.S. Senate confirmation, I will step down from my positions at Cantor, BGC, and Newmark. I intend to divest my interests in these companies to comply with U.S. government ethics rules and do not expect any arrangement which involves selling shares on the open market.

I have full confidence in the leadership of Barry Gosin, Newmark's Chief Executive Officer, and our exceptional management team to continue to drive the success of the company, upholding the best interests of Newmark's clients, investors, and employees."

Newmark expects no changes to its existing corporate structure and expects to disclose further details at a later date.

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.