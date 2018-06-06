new.New Festival: 50 Startups to Compete for the Win

- PDF available at https://www.presseportal.de/en/nr/103423/dokument -

50 startups from 15 countries and 5 continents made it to the finals. The new.New Festival 2018 is focusing on the theme of 'Intelligence X.0'. The event works as an exchange platform for young and established companies, entrepreneurs and technology enthusiasts as well as science and talents. The finalists will get a free stand for three days and will present their concepts on stage to a large audience. A VIP jury will select the winners in the categories 'Best Business Model', 'Best Tech Innovation' and 'Industry Disruptor', plus the overall winner. The CODE_n Awards have a total of 30,000 euros in prize money.

50 startups ready to go with innovative ideas

The diverse submissions range from Beyond Reality and Machine Intelligence to Cryptographic Trust and could be applied to industry, the automotive sector, health, education and agriculture. The startups will be showcasing solutions for cybersecurity and blockchain technology and also presenting ideas for simplifying industrial processes using augmented reality, including in the development of prototypes or the maintenance of technical devices.

Established companies co-design the festival

Alongside the state of Baden-Württemberg, the city of Stuttgart and GFT Technologies, CODE_n counts on Cyber Valley, DATEV, EnBW, EY, Fraunhofer, LEA Partners, MHP and W&W.

In addition to the presentation of the innovative business models, the festival program includes keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive workshops and various networking formats. The first speakers will be announced shortly.

The early bird tickets are now available at https://www.newnewfestival.com/#ticket18

