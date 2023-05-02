NEWPARK RESOURCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Company reports net income of $0.06 per diluted share; Adjusted Net Income of $0.09 per diluted share

Cash flow from operating activities of $29 million; Free Cash Flow of $23 million

Industrial Solutions revenues increased 58% year-over-year

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Total revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $200.0 million compared to $225.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $176.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $5.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share. Net income was $9.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $2.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted Net Income for the first quarter of 2023 was $0.09 per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA was $21.0 million, as compared to Adjusted Net Income of $0.07 per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA of $21.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and Adjusted Net Loss of $0.00 per share and Adjusted EBITDA of $11.7 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Matthew Lanigan, Newpark's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our first quarter continued the momentum from the fourth quarter, marked by solid performance both financially, and against our stated key initiatives. We also continued to return significant value to shareholders through the repurchase of nearly 4% of our outstanding shares in the quarter.

"Our Industrial Solutions segment delivered the strongest first quarter revenue performance in our history, validating the strength of our offering and the robustness of market demand. The utilities and industrial end-markets contributed nearly 80% of our first quarter Industrial Solutions revenues, and we are pleased with our progress to solidify Newpark as a leader in the development of sustainable technologies and services, supporting the energy transition. First quarter 2023 Industrial Solutions revenues included a $36 million contribution from rental and services and $19 million of product sales, resulting in segment operating income of $14.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $19.7 million for the quarter. Benefitting from 58% year-over-year revenue growth, the segment has delivered $213 million of revenues, $52 million of operating income and $74 million of Adjusted EBITDA over the trailing 12-month period. Additionally, we are pleased to highlight that we began to ramp up production of our new DURA-BASE® 800 seriesTM mat in the first quarter, which fully integrates with our existing DURA-BASE format and offers a nearly 15% reduction in weight, therefore driving further efficiency in transportation costs and associated carbon emissions without impacting product performance."

Lanigan continued, "With the effect of the fourth quarter divestitures within the U.S., Fluids Systems delivered revenues of $144 million, operating income of $3.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $8.7 million in the first quarter. The first quarter included $69 million of revenues from U.S. land markets, $19 million from Canada, and $56 million from international operations, which included a quarterly record of $53 million from the EMEA region. Corporate office expense increased to $7.8 million in the first quarter, which includes nearly $1 million related to strategic planning activities and an organizational design project.

"Following the end of the first quarter, we've implemented several organizational changes to reduce the overhead structure for the evolving business, intended to streamline operational support, remove layers of management and simplify our business support activities to drive decision-making closer to the customer, particularly within Fluids Systems and the Corporate office. These recent actions are expected to generate $6 million of annualized recurring cost savings, with the benefits being realized over the next few quarters.

"Regarding cash flows, we had a very solid start to the year, reflecting the benefits of our recent divestitures and the ongoing business transformation. Cash flows from operating activities was $29 million for the quarter, driving Free Cash Flow of $23 million. Total capital expenditures were $7 million, roughly 95% of which was directed to support our Industrial Solutions expansion in the utilities sector. The usage of our Free Cash Flow and proceeds from divestitures was fairly balanced, with $15 million being used to reduce debt and another $15 million used to repurchase shares," added Lanigan.

"As we look ahead to the second quarter, we expect Industrial Solutions to deliver modest year-over-year revenue growth, which puts the segment on track to deliver mid-to-upper teens percentage revenue growth for the full year 2023. Fluids Systems is expected to pull back roughly 15% sequentially in the second quarter, reflecting the Canada seasonality and our ongoing efforts to focus on key markets. We expect strong Free Cash Flow generation in the second quarter, including continued robust EBITDA generation in Industrial Solutions along with reductions in Fluids Systems working capital. During the month of April, we completed $5 million of additional share repurchases and our outstanding share count now stands at 85 million shares, a reduction of nearly 10% within the past six months," concluded Lanigan.

Strategic Actions Update

As part of the Company's previously disclosed strategic portfolio review, which focused on identifying opportunities for value-creating options in the portfolio, several strategic actions were completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. These actions included the exit of the Industrial Blending business and sale of associated assets, the sale of the Excalibar U.S. mineral grinding business, and the exit of the Gulf of Mexico Fluids operations. During the first quarter of 2023, $21 million of cash was generated primarily from the winddown of the retained working capital from these transactions.

Following these divestiture transactions, Fluids Systems is meaningfully simplified, with operations primarily in North America land and EMEA regions. As of March 31, 2023, the segment has nearly $220 million of net working capital, primarily inventory and receivables, which represents roughly 85% of the segment's net capital employed.

We continue to evaluate our portfolio, as we streamline operations, monetize working capital in areas that no longer demonstrate a clear pathway to generate sufficient returns, and prioritize investment for high-return growth opportunities.

Segment Results

The Industrial Solutions segment generated revenues of $55.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $57.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $35.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. Segment operating income was $14.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $17.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $6.4 million for the first quarter of 2022.

The Fluids Systems segment generated revenues of $144.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $167.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $141.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. Segment operating income was $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to operating income of $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. The Fluids Systems operating income for the first quarter of 2023 includes $3.2 million in charges primarily related to facility exit and severance costs. The Fluids Systems operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 included a $1.0 million pre-tax gain related to the Excalibar sale, as well as $1.2 million in charges primarily related to facility exit and severance costs.

Conference Call

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing environmentally-sensitive products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "may," "could," "would," "should," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying them. These statements are not guarantees that our expectations will prove to be correct and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors, including those discussed more fully elsewhere in this release and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Newpark, particularly its Annual Report on Form 10-K, and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as others, could cause actual plans or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the worldwide oil and natural gas industry; our ability to generate internal growth; economic and market conditions that may impact our customers' future spending; our customer concentration and reliance on the U.S. exploration and production market; our international operations; the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; operating hazards present in the oil and natural gas and utilities industries and substantial liability claims, including catastrophic well incidents; our contracts that can be terminated or downsized by our customers without penalty; our product offering and market expansion; our ability to attract, retain, and develop qualified leaders, key employees, and skilled personnel; our expanding services in the utilities sector, which may require unionized labor; the price and availability of raw materials; inflation; capital investments, business acquisitions, and joint ventures; our market competition; technological developments and intellectual property; severe weather, natural disasters, and seasonality; public health crises, epidemics, and pandemics; our cost and continued availability of borrowed funds, including noncompliance with debt covenants; environmental laws and regulations; our legal compliance; the inherent limitations of insurance coverage; income taxes; cybersecurity breaches or business system disruptions; our strategic actions; our divestitures; activist stockholders that may attempt to effect changes at our Company or acquire control over our Company; share repurchases; and our amended and restated bylaws, which could limit our stockholders' ability to obtain what such stockholders believe to be a favorable judicial forum for disputes with us or our directors, officers or other employees. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities laws. Newpark's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission can be obtained at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as through our website at www.newpark.com.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2023

December

31, 2022

March 31,

2022 Revenues $ 200,030

$ 225,159

$ 176,438 Cost of revenues 164,738

186,980

150,988 Selling, general and administrative expenses 25,410

24,648

24,433 Other operating (income) loss, net (261)

(3,995)

50 Operating income 10,143

17,526

967











Foreign currency exchange loss 319

2,332

64 Interest expense, net 2,089

2,321

1,206 Income (loss) before income taxes 7,735

12,873

(303)











Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,115

3,881

(2,824) Net income $ 5,620

$ 8,992

$ 2,521











Calculation of EPS:









Net income - basic and diluted $ 5,620

$ 8,992

$ 2,521











Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 88,573

92,324

92,118 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock awards 1,997

1,156

1,821 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 90,570

93,480

93,939











Net income per common share - basic: $ 0.06

$ 0.10

$ 0.03 Net income per common share - diluted: $ 0.06

$ 0.10

$ 0.03

Newpark Resources, Inc. Operating Segment Results (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2023

December

31, 2022

March 31,

2022 Revenues









Fluids Systems $ 144,174

$ 167,705

$ 141,014 Industrial Solutions 55,856

57,454

35,424 Industrial Blending —

—

— Total revenues $ 200,030

$ 225,159

$ 176,438











Operating income (loss)









Fluids Systems $ 3,466

$ 4,828

$ 3,374 Industrial Solutions 14,483

17,751

6,358 Industrial Blending —

2,322

(886) Corporate office (7,806)

(7,375)

(7,879) Total operating income (loss) $ 10,143

$ 17,526

$ 967











Segment operating margin









Fluids Systems 2.4 %

2.9 %

2.4 % Industrial Solutions 25.9 %

30.9 %

17.9 % Industrial Blending NM

NM

NM

Summarized operating results (including charges in the Fluids Systems non-GAAP reconciliation table) of our now exited Excalibar business and Gulf of Mexico operations, both included in the Fluids Systems segment historical results, are shown in the following tables:



Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2023

December

31, 2022

March 31,

2022 Revenues









Excalibar $ —

$ 11,922

$ 14,346 Gulf of Mexico —

8,011

2,694 Total revenues $ —

$ 19,933

$ 17,040











Operating income (loss)









Excalibar $ (77)

$ 1,127

$ 833 Gulf of Mexico (2,311)

(4,023)

(2,617) Total operating income (loss) $ (2,388)

$ (2,896)

$ (1,784)

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data) March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,618

$ 23,182 Receivables, net 212,694

242,247 Inventories 149,989

149,571 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,962

10,966 Total current assets 396,263

425,966







Property, plant and equipment, net 194,626

193,099 Operating lease assets 22,605

23,769 Goodwill 47,174

47,110 Other intangible assets, net 19,471

20,215 Deferred tax assets 2,402

2,275 Other assets 2,330

2,441 Total assets $ 684,871

$ 714,875







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current debt $ 23,158

$ 22,438 Accounts payable 92,600

93,633 Accrued liabilities 37,763

46,871 Total current liabilities 153,521

162,942







Long-term debt, less current portion 78,041

91,677 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 18,859

19,816 Deferred tax liabilities 7,692

8,121 Other noncurrent liabilities 9,529

9,291 Total liabilities 267,642

291,847







Common stock, $0.01 par value (200,000,000 shares authorized and

111,456,999 and 111,451,999 shares issued, respectively) 1,115

1,115 Paid-in capital 643,004

641,266 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (65,187)

(67,186) Retained earnings 8,109

2,489 Treasury stock, at cost (25,129,909 and 21,751,232 shares, respectively) (169,812)

(154,656) Total stockholders' equity 417,229

423,028 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 684,871

$ 714,875

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 5,620

$ 2,521 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:





Depreciation and amortization 7,895

10,452 Stock-based compensation expense 1,738

1,468 Provision for deferred income taxes (726)

(5,202) Credit loss expense 272

185 Gain on sale of assets (554)

(1,606) Amortization of original issue discount and debt issuance costs 138

178 Change in assets and liabilities:





Decrease in receivables 27,287

5,795 Increase in inventories (3,870)

(14,812) Decrease in other assets 1,098

17 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (1,233)

11,246 Decrease in accrued liabilities and other (8,221)

(7,452) Net cash provided by operating activities 29,444

2,790







Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (6,972)

(7,621) Proceeds from divestitures 7,153

— Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 740

575 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 921

(7,046)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on lines of credit 76,447

69,188 Payments on lines of credit (90,212)

(65,202) Purchases of treasury stock (15,006)

(4) Other financing activities (1,499)

(2,711) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (30,270)

1,271







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 375

(376)







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 470

(3,361) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 25,061

29,489 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 25,531

$ 26,128

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

To help understand the Company's financial performance, the Company has supplemented its financial results that it provides in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with non-GAAP financial measures. Such financial measures include Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Debt, and the Ratio of Net Debt to Capital.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other parties in the evaluation of our performance and liquidity with that of other companies in our industry. Management uses these measures to evaluate our operating performance, liquidity and capital structure. In addition, our incentive compensation plan measures performance based on our consolidated EBITDA, along with other factors. The methods we use to produce these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share

The following tables reconcile the Company's net income (loss) and net income (loss) per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per common share:

Consolidated Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2023

December

31, 2022

March 31,

2022 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 5,620

$ 8,992

$ 2,521 Gain on divestitures —

(3,596)

— Facility exit costs and other 2,292

1,303

— Severance costs 955

216

367 Tax expense (benefit) on adjustments (682)

(318)

(77) Tax benefit on restructuring of certain subsidiary legal entities —

—

(3,111) Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) $ 8,185

$ 6,597

$ (300)











Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) $ 8,185

$ 6,597

$ (300)











Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 88,573

92,324

92,118 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock awards 1,997

1,156

— Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 90,570

93,480

92,118











Adjusted net income (loss) per common share - diluted (non-GAAP): $ 0.09

$ 0.07

$ —

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table reconciles the Company's net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

Consolidated Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2023

December

31, 2022

March 31,

2022 Net income (GAAP) $ 5,620

$ 8,992

$ 2,521 Interest expense, net 2,089

2,321

1,206 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,115

3,881

(2,824) Depreciation and amortization 7,895

8,351

10,452 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 17,719

23,545

11,355 Gain on divestitures —

(3,596)

— Facility exit costs and other 2,292

1,303

— Severance costs 955

216

367 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 20,966

$ 21,468

$ 11,722

Free Cash Flow

The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's free cash flow:

Consolidated Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2023

December

31, 2022

March 31,

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 29,444

$ 3,072

$ 2,790 Capital expenditures (6,972)

(10,553)

(7,621) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 740

720

575 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ 23,212

$ (6,761)

$ (4,256)

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following tables reconcile the Company's segment operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

Fluids Systems Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2023

December

31, 2022

March 31,

2022 Revenues $ 144,174

$ 167,705

$ 141,014 Operating income (GAAP) $ 3,466

$ 4,828

$ 3,374 Depreciation and amortization 1,975

2,358

4,057 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 5,441

7,186

7,431 Gain on divestiture —

(971)

— Facility exit costs and other 2,292

1,000

— Severance costs 955

163

152 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 8,688

$ 7,378

$ 7,583 Operating Margin (GAAP) 2.4 %

2.9 %

2.4 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 6.0 %

4.4 %

5.4 %

Industrial Solutions Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2023

December

31, 2022

March 31,

2022 Revenues $ 55,856

$ 57,454

$ 35,424 Operating income (GAAP) $ 14,483

$ 17,751

$ 6,358 Depreciation and amortization 5,257

5,482

5,442 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 19,740

23,233

11,800 Severance costs —

53

68 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 19,740

$ 23,286

$ 11,868 Operating Margin (GAAP) 25.9 %

30.9 %

17.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 35.3 %

40.5 %

33.5 %

Industrial Blending Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2023

December

31, 2022

March 31,

2022 Revenues $ —

$ —

$ — Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ —

$ 2,322

$ (886) Depreciation and amortization —

—

270 EBITDA (non-GAAP) —

2,322

(616) Gain on divestiture —

(2,625)

— Facility exit costs and other —

303

— Severance costs —

—

148 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ —

$ —

$ (468)

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Trailing Twelve Months ("TTM")

Consolidated Three Months Ended

TTM (In thousands) June 30,

2022

September 30,

2022

December

31, 2022

March 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 Net income (GAAP) $ (7,752)

$ (24,595)

$ 8,992

$ 5,620

$ (17,735) Interest expense, net 1,638

1,875

2,321

2,089

7,923 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 480

2,834

3,881

2,115

9,310 Depreciation and amortization 10,111

9,696

8,351

7,895

36,053 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 4,477

(10,190)

23,545

17,719

35,551 Impairments and other charges 7,905

29,417

—

—

37,322 Gain on divestiture —

—

(3,596)

—

(3,596) Facility exit costs and other 761

388

1,303

2,292

4,744 Severance costs 153

—

216

955

1,324 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 13,296

$ 19,615

$ 21,468

$ 20,966

$ 75,345

Fluids Systems Three Months Ended

TTM (In thousands) June 30,

2022

September 30,

2022

December

31, 2022

March 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 Revenues $ 145,261

$ 168,621

$ 167,705

$ 144,174

$ 625,761 Operating income (GAAP) $ 425

$ (24,193)

$ 4,828

$ 3,466

$ (15,474) Depreciation and amortization 3,862

3,598

2,358

1,975

11,793 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 4,287

(20,595)

7,186

5,441

(3,681) Impairments and other charges —

29,417

—

—

29,417 Gain on divestiture —

—

(971)

—

(971) Facility exit costs and other —

—

1,000

2,292

3,292 Severance costs 84

—

163

955

1,202 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 4,371

$ 8,822

$ 7,378

$ 8,688

$ 29,259 Operating Margin (GAAP) 0.3 %

(14.3) %

2.9 %

2.4 %

(2.5) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 3.0 %

5.2 %

4.4 %

6.0 %

4.7 %

Industrial Solutions Three Months Ended

TTM (In thousands) June 30,

2022

September 30,

2022

December

31, 2022

March 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 Revenues $ 48,883

$ 51,232

$ 57,454

$ 55,856

$ 213,425 Operating income (GAAP) $ 9,754

$ 10,036

$ 17,751

$ 14,483

$ 52,024 Depreciation and amortization 5,362

5,367

5,482

5,257

21,468 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 15,116

15,403

23,233

19,740

73,492 Severance costs 93

—

53

—

146 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 15,209

$ 15,403

$ 23,286

$ 19,740

$ 73,638 Operating Margin (GAAP) 20.0 %

19.6 %

30.9 %

25.9 %

24.4 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 31.1 %

30.1 %

40.5 %

35.3 %

34.5 %

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

Ratio of Net Debt to Capital

The following table reconciles the Company's ratio of total debt to capital calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's ratio of net debt to capital:

(In thousands) March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Current debt $ 23,158

$ 22,438 Long-term debt, less current portion 78,041

91,677 Total Debt 101,199

114,115 Total stockholders' equity 417,229

423,028 Total Capital $ 518,428

$ 537,143







Ratio of Total Debt to Capital 19.5 %

21.2 %







Total Debt $ 101,199

$ 114,115 Less: cash and cash equivalents (23,618)

(23,182) Net Debt 77,581

90,933 Total stockholders' equity 417,229

423,028 Total Capital, Net of Cash $ 494,810

$ 513,961







Ratio of Net Debt to Capital 15.7 %

17.7 %

