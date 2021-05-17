Newpark Wins TOTAL SATISFACTION Award in EnergyPoint's 2021 Oilfield Services Customer Satisfaction Survey for the Second Successive Year

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. ("Newpark" or the "Company") has been recognized with the TOTAL SATISFACTION award in the EnergyPoint Research 2021 Oilfield Services Customer Satisfaction Survey for the second successive year. In addition to this overall win, Newpark also received the top rating with customers in a total of 13 categories.

"Our continuing success in these awards is truly outstanding," said David Paterson, President of Newpark Fluids Systems. "Customers clearly appreciate the fluids-focused expertise, dedication and professionalism that our teams demonstrate every day around the world. It is this class-leading performance and award-winning customer experience that we call the Newpark Service Advantage."

This year's survey evaluated 33 of the major service companies in the industry across a range of categories, and the results reflect opinions from more than 3,500 customer evaluations.

The TOTAL SATISFACTION award is described by EnergyPoint as "the ultimate customer testimonial and a prestigious recognition of a first-place result in the energy industry's most recognized customer satisfaction survey."

This success follows the recent announcement of the EnergyPoint Research Oilfield Products customer survey, where Newpark received top rating by customers in 8 categories.

https://www.energypointresearch.com/press-releases/epr-2021-oilfield-services-survey-press-release.html

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) is a worldwide provider of value-added fluids and chemistry solutions in the oilfield and engineered worksite and access solutions used in various commercial markets. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

Steve Williams

Marketing Director

Newpark Fluids Systems

[email protected]

(281) 754-8612



SOURCE Newpark Resources, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.newpark.com

