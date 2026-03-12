NewPhotonics® Introduces Industry First 3.2Tbps DR8 Transmitter-on-Chip PIC with Integrated OSPic™ Optical Signal Processor for AI Data Center Connectivity

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NewPhotonics Ltd, today unveiled the industry first NPG10240 3.2Tbps PIC with 448Gbps modulators, integrated lasers and OSPic™ optical signal processor. Designed for next-generation AI infrastructure, the laser-integrated signal equalization engine delivers high-density 400G/lane connectivity with improved power efficiency and simplified design for pluggable and high density near-package optics (NPO) architectures.

The flip-chip octal-channel transmitter integrates laser sources, high-speed modulators, and programmable optical equalization in a compact engine for hyperscale deployment at 3.2Tbps DR8 connectivity. By processing electrical impairments in the optical domain, the proprietary OSPic engine reduces RF design constraints, enhances signal integrity, and enables more consistent link performance at 448Gbps per lane.

"AI clusters are rapidly driving the transition to higher-speed optical interconnects, with the industry moving from 800G and 1.6T to 3.2T in the next phase of scaling," said Vlad Kozlov, Founder, LightCounting. "Highly integrated photonic engines that combine lasers, modulators and advanced signal conditioning will play an important role in enabling these higher data rates while maintaining power efficiency and manufacturing scalability."

Key features and benefits of the NPG10240 include:

Compact, highly integrated 3.2T engine optimized for pluggable and high-density NPO architectures.

OSPic optical domain equalization mitigating electrical RF impairments to relax RF design constraints while improving signal integrity and overall link performance.

Heterogeneously laser integration that reduces optical coupling losses, minimizes external component requirements and improves overall system power efficiency.

Flip-chip packaging for simplified system assembly that enhances OEM manufacturing yield and improves long-term transceiver reliability.

"More important than bandwidth expansion is the AI factory requirement for scalable optical integration delivering lower power at higher manufacturing efficiency," said Doron Tal, SVP and GM of Optical Connectivity at NewPhotonics. "Our 3.2Tbps class optical solution removes key barriers to deploying 448G/lane optics across the most demanding architectures."

The NewPhotonics transmitter-on-chip sampling program featuring 3.2T solutions will be available in Q4 2026.

About NewPhotonics

NewPhotonics® is a fabless semiconductor company delivering innovative photonic IC solutions that scale hyperscaler and data center interconnect for AI cluster performance. The company's laser-integrated PICs and OSPic™ all-optical signal processing enable market-disrupting energy efficiency and production simplicity for DSP and LPO+ pluggable, NPO, and CPO chip solutions. Founded in 2020, NewPhotonics is privately held and funded. For more information, visit www.newphotonics.com.

