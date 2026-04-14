Newport Brass Continues Its Legacy of Solid Brass Craftsmanship with Pardees and Kimbell Collections

Newport Brass debuts over 30 new kitchen and bath products in latest launch

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Brass®, renowned for its breadth of finishes, solid brass faucets and fixtures, unveils the Pardees Kitchen Collection and Kimbell Bath Collection — the brand's first major collections debut following its 2025 relaunch. Together, Pardees and Kimbell introduce more than 30 new kitchen and bath fixtures, reinforcing Newport Brass's commitment to timeless design and in-house craftsmanship that has defined the brand for nearly four decades.

Pardees Bridge Faucet with Side Spray Kimbell Widespread Lavatory with C-Spout and Cross Handle

Pardees and Kimbell create full suites among kitchen and bath, establishing a unified look across the home's most essential spaces. Inspired by fine jewelry, Pardees brings Newport Brass's most celebrated bath designs into the kitchen, elevating spaces through detail, texture, and precision. Kimbell brings a bold, new, architecturally-driven expression to the bath, defined by structure, proportion, and material integrity.

"The Pardees and Kimbell Collections are further examples of Newport Brass's storied approach," said Chris Wilson, Principal Design & Development Manager at Newport Brass. "By focusing on intentional design choices, the use of brass along with hand finishing translates our first sketches into timeless, enduring fixtures. Every new launch is a bridge honoring the brand's heritage while also confidently signaling a path forward."

Both lines reflect Newport Brass's in-house craftsmanship, based in California, which keeps design, engineering, machining, hand-finishing, and quality in one place, allowing for unmatched consistency, accountability, and care at every step of the process. From raw brass machining to precision coining to knurling—every component is shaped, refined, and hand-finished by skilled artisans. The full assortment, along with the entire Newport Brass portfolio, is available in 22 finishes.

Pardees Kitchen Collection

Pardees includes 10 new products, including pull-down and bridge kitchen faucets, prep and bar faucets, pot fillers, and hot-and-cold water dispensers, offering designers a complete, cohesive suite for the modern kitchen.

Featuring refined, straight-line coining and subtle detailing, this collection offers a balanced design that blends high-end aesthetics with a warm, elegant design for the kitchen.

The Pardees Collection features solid brass construction with precision-cut coining, ridged edges, and hand-applied finishes, providing a clean, contemporary look.

Kimbell Bath Collection

Kimbell includes 24 new products, including lavatory faucets, shower trims, bidets, tub fillers, and coordinated accessories designed to carry a seamless design and provide timeless appeal throughout the bath.

This new line expands the Newport Brass bath portfolio with an industrial character. Grounded in industrial and architectural influence and crafted entirely in solid brass, it balances substantial form with refinement, resulting in a look that brings cohesion, clarity, and enduring beauty to the bath.

Kimbell features solid brass construction in a modern design. Smooth cylinders paired with knurled detailing add texture, ensuring long-term durability. Available with lever or cross handles, the collection maintains a unified look across all applications.

All offerings in the collections are available nationwide through authorized retailers, showrooms, and distributors. For more information, visit newportbrass.com and follow @NewportBrass on Instagram.

About Newport Brass

Newport Brass® is a luxury brand specializing in solid brass kitchen and bathroom faucets and fixtures, celebrated for timeless design, artisanal craftsmanship, enduring quality, and a palette of 22 luxury finishes across every collection. Founded in 1989 in Newport Beach, California, each piece is individually crafted and engineered to deliver sculptural beauty, functional excellence, and lasting permanence, with fixtures shaped, brazed, machined, hand-finished, and assembled in California to uphold the brand's hallmark craftsmanship and attention to detail. With an expansive range of finishes, configurations, and styles, Newport Brass empowers homeowners and designers to create spaces that reflect personal legacy and elevated living. Ideal for private residences as well as high-end hotels, resorts, and spas, the brand embodies a philosophy that true luxury is crafted, felt in every detail, and designed to endure for generations. From bespoke finishes to curated design initiatives, Newport Brass offers enduring statements of heritage, luxury, and legacy refined for modern living.

SOURCE Newport Brass