Newport expands parking management with contactless parking payments

NEWPORT, R.I., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents and visitors in the historic City of Newport now have a new way to pay for parking. Passport Parking, the mobile payment application for parking powered by Passport, allows users to conveniently pay for and monitor their parking sessions directly from their smartphones.

Beginning a session is simple. Once the free application is downloaded, users create an account, select the zone number that is posted on nearby signage and enter the vehicle license plate number. Users can view their parking history and extend their sessions with the tap of a button.

"Offering Passport Parking empowers our residents and visitors with more payment options," said City Manager Joseph J. Nicholson, Jr. "Our hope is that by making parking easier, people will be able to spend less time worrying about their vehicle and more time enjoying the city's restaurants, shops, and open space."

Passport Parking is widely used in other cities across the Northeast region, including Providence, Cambridge, Mass. and Boston, Mass.

"Introducing Passport Parking to its residents and many Summer visitors is an exciting leap for the City of Newport," said Passport sales executive, Mollie Bolin. "We look forward to growing our partnership with the city and continuing to support them with Passport's secure technology."

To pay to park, drivers can download the free Passport Parking app from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, London, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

