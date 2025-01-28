Newport Healthcare Achieves Full Accreditation from The Joint Commission

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare today announced that it has again earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Behavioral Healthcare Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

To earn this distinction, 86 Newport Healthcare treatment locations underwent rigorous, unannounced onsite evaluations within the span of one week. During the visits, teams of reviewers from The Joint Commission evaluated compliance with behavioral healthcare standards spanning several areas including patient care and safety, environment of care, leadership, staff qualifications, and documentation, and conducted interviews with staff and patients.

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and most respected healthcare accrediting body. They have developed standards in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients, and are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance.

"As a healthcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across care settings to inspire safer and higher quality of care that is more equitable and compassionate," says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. "Through collaborating on innovative solutions and evidence-based resources and tools, The Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards. We commend Newport Healthcare for its commitment to advance safety, quality, equity and compassion for all patients."

The Joint Commission reviewers specifically acknowledged Newport Healthcare's dedicated staff, beautiful facilities, and commitment to quality of care including consistent use of evidence-based tools and standardized measures for treatment planning.

"We are incredibly proud of this achievement that is really a testament to the dedication and commitment of our staff who provide the highest quality care to the young people and families we serve," said Newport Healthcare CEO Brian Setzer. "Accreditation from The Joint Commission reflects our continued focus on excellence, safety, and delivering transformative outcomes. We remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of care and ensuring that every individual who walks through our doors receives the compassionate, evidence-based treatment they deserve."

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of evidence-based behavioral health treatment for youth, young adults, and families. Comprised of Newport Academy, Newport Institute, Center for Families, and PrairieCare, its full continuum of care includes residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) for mental health and substance use disorders, as well as psychiatric inpatient services. Newport's family-centered, integrated approach fosters sustainable healing from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love, with a primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

