Newport Healthcare Announces Specialized Substance Use Disorder Treatment for Teens and Young Adults

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A quarter of Americans used illicit drugs in the past year and more than 48 million have a substance use disorder, yet only 12% received treatment. As a result, over 100,000 Americans die each year from a drug overdose. Sadly, overdoses involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl and stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine are on the rise.

To address this persistent crisis, Newport Healthcare has announced specialized substance use disorder treatment for teens and young adults ages 12-35. Currently recognized as the leading treatment provider for teens and young adults with primary mental health disorders, Newport has expanded its programming to meet the needs of clients and families struggling with addiction.

"Substance use disorder is a chronic, treatable disease and our programs will give young people the tools they need to support sustained recovery," said Matthew Nonoshita, Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor (CADC-II), Registered Addiction Specialist (RAS-II), and Regional Executive Director for Newport Institute which provides treatment exclusively for young adults. "Additionally, substance use disorders often co-occur with mental health diagnoses, that is, individuals use drugs and alcohol as a form of self-medication for emotional pain from trauma, PTSD, anxiety, and depression. Newport has the trusted expertise and proven efficacy to treat these underlying conditions."

Newport's integrated substance use disorder treatment approach takes into account every aspect of an individual—their physical, emotional, relational, psychological, and spiritual health – to address the internal and external conditions that set the stage for problem drug use. With an industry-leading staff-to-client ratio, Newport's team of addiction specialists tailor each client's treatment plan to include individual therapy, group therapy, family therapy, academic and/or life skills programming, and experiential activities like Adventure Therapy, yoga, art, and music. Newport's distinctive, evidence-based Attachment-Based Family Therapy (ABFT) is utilized to repair family ruptures and restore authentic connections that support lasting recovery. In addition, proven clinical modalities like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), and more are incorporated to help individuals process past trauma, build resilience and self-worth, and develop healthy coping skills.

"We've created a unique and special program that incorporates the compassionate, integrated care for which Newport is known with the clinical sophistication and experience needed to effectively address substance use disorder," said Nonoshita. "Now, with our full continuum of SUD care, we can support teens and young adults throughout their recovery process as they create the foundation for a thriving, substance-free life."

Newport offers substance use disorder treatment (often referred to as "rehab") for teens and young adults via residential treatment, Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), and detoxification services (available in select areas).

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of evidence-based behavioral health treatment for youth, young adults, and families. Comprised of Newport Academy, Newport Institute, Center for Families, and PrairieCare, its full continuum of care includes residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) for mental health and substance use disorders, as well as psychiatric inpatient services. Newport's family-centered, integrated approach fosters sustainable healing from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love, with a primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

