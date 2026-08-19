Newport Healthcare Launches Its First-Ever Podcast, Shift Happens, Featuring Stories of Hope, Healing, and Recovery

New podcast explores youth mental health, family healing, emerging trends, and best practices for lifelong recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, a national leader in behavioral healthcare for teens, young adults, and families, today launched its first-ever podcast, Shift Happens. The new podcast brings together personal stories, expert perspectives, and meaningful conversations about mental health, healing, and recovery, hosted by Dr. Sophia Iovenitti, PsyD, Newport Healthcare's Manager of Experience and Alumni Relations.

Shift Happens features impactful stories from youth, young adults, and families, while also exploring trends in mental healthcare and best practices for sustained recovery. The podcast is designed for anyone navigating mental health challenges, supporting a young person on their healing journey, or simply looking to be inspired.

"Sharing our mental health experiences reminds us that none of us has to navigate healing alone," said Iovenitti, whose own lived experience and passion for helping others inspired her participation. "This podcast creates space for honest conversations about the realities of mental health and recovery while offering hope, raising awareness, and helping to reduce stigma."

Through candid discussions with Newport alumni, families, behavioral health professionals, and other voices in the mental health community, Shift Happens will explore the experiences and insights that can help listeners better understand mental health issues, strengthen connections, and best support their own or a loved one's recovery.

"Shift Happens gives us a new way to share the voices, experiences, and expertise that can inspire hope and promote healing," said Brian Setzer, Chief Executive Officer of Newport Healthcare. "We're proud to create a platform that brings together powerful stories of transformation from Newport's extensive alumni community with insights from leading experts and thought leaders in the mental health field."

Following the August 19 launch, new episodes will be released every other week. Audiences can subscribe, listen, and watch here on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube.

For more information about Newport Healthcare, its nationwide mental health treatment programs, industry-leading outcomes, and exciting career opportunities, visit NewportHealthcare.com.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of evidence-based behavioral health treatment for youth, young adults, and families. Its full continuum of care includes residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) for mental health and substance use disorders, as well as psychiatric inpatient services. Newport's family-centered, integrated approach fosters sustainable healing from a foundation of compassionate care and clinical expertise, with a primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

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SOURCE Newport Healthcare