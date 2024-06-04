Newport Healthcare Leaders to Present Today at NAMICon, the Annual Conference of the National Alliance on Mental Illness

Thought Leaders Barbara Nosal, PhD, LMFT, LADC, and Don Grant, PhD, MA, MFA, DAC, SUDCC IV, to Address the Impact of Technology on Mental Health and Attachment in Relationships

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, a recognized national leader of behavioral health treatment, is pleased to announce that Barbara Nosal, PhD, LMFT, LADC, and Don Grant, PhD, MA, MFA, DAC, SUDCC IV, will be presenting today at the national NAMICon Conference in Denver, Colorado. Their presentation, titled How the Digital World Potentially Reinforces Insecure Attachment in Relationships, will delve into the intricate relationship between technology use and attachment styles, particularly focusing on the impact of caregiver device engagement.

Dr. Nosal and Dr. Grant are at the forefront of research in this critical area. Dr. Nosal is a recognized expert in attachment-based family therapy (ABFT), family systems, and is the founding Chief Clinical Officer of Newport Healthcare, while Dr. Grant is an award-winning media psychologist, author, and educator on technology and mental health, and serves as Newport's National Adviser for Healthy Device Management. Their NAMICon session will explore the potential unfavorable influence of caregivers' device engagement on attachment styles.

In their presentation, Dr. Nosal and Dr. Grant will:

Discuss the dynamics of attachment and how it can be affected by caregivers' engagement with digital devices.

Share research hypotheses and early trend predictions from collected data, focusing on the correlation between caregiver device use and insecure attachment in children.

Offer practical recommendations and strategies for caregivers to mitigate the potential negative impacts of their device use on bonding and attachment with their children.

"Our goal is to shed light on the subtle yet significant ways in which technology can influence relationships, especially the vital bond between caregivers and children," said Dr. Nosal. "By understanding these dynamics, we can better equip parents and caregivers with the tools they need to foster secure attachment and healthy relationships."

Dr. Grant, who also addresses problematic social media use in childhood and adolescence in this recent white paper, added, "In today's digital age, it's essential to be mindful of how our interactions with technology affect our most important relationships. Our research aims to provide actionable insights and solutions to help families navigate these challenges."

NAMICon, hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is one of the premier conferences for mental health professionals, advocates, and researchers. It provides a platform for sharing cutting-edge research, innovative practices, and inspirational stories that advance the understanding and treatment of mental health conditions.

Newport Healthcare is dedicated to transforming the lives of young people and families struggling with mental health issues through evidence-based treatment, education, and community support. Dr. Nosal and Dr. Grant's participation in NAMICon underscores Newport Healthcare's commitment to thought leadership and pioneering research in the field of mental health.

For more information about Newport Healthcare, including programs, verified outcomes, and career opportunities, visit NewportHealthcare.com.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of evidence-based behavioral health treatment for youth, young adults, and families. Comprised of Newport Academy, Newport Institute, Center for Families, and PrairieCare, its full continuum of care includes residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) for mental health and substance use disorders, as well as psychiatric inpatient services. Newport's family-centered, integrated approach fosters sustainable healing from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love, with a primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

